Maharashtra HSC Results 2026: How to check at IE Education?

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MSBSHSE class 12 results 2026: The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) will publish the result for class 12 or HSC exam today at 1 pm at its official websites. Apart from that, education.indianexpress.com is also hosting the results for MSBSHSE exams.
Maharashtra Board HSC Result Live Updates
A total of 15,32,487 candidates across the state had registered for the HSC exam this year. 7,99,773 of these candidates were from the science stream, 3,80,692 from arts, 3,20,152 from commerce, 27,378 from the vocational stream, and 4,492 from Industrial Training Institutes (ITI).
This year, the HSC exam was conducted between February 10 to March 11, 2026 across the state. The exam was held in two shifts -morning shifts (11 am to 2 pm), and afternoon shift ( 3 pm to 6 pm), depending on the subjects and streams. To check the result of class 12 exam, login to education.indianexpress.com for free.
To check the result of the Maharashtra Board class 12/ HSC exam 2026, students will need to follow the given steps:
Step 1- Go to the website of the Indian Express Education at education.indianexpress.com
Step 2- Sign up with your mobile number and mail id for first time users. Existing users can login using their previous id.
Step 3- Press on the link of exam result
Step 4- Now select the board.
Step 5- Give registration number and roll number.
Step 6- The results will be delivered to your mail id and mobile number.
Last year, the results were announced on May 5 for the Maharashtra board exam. The exam for class 12 was held between February 11 to March 11, 2025. The board achieved a total pass percentage of 91.88 per cent for the exam.
The IE Education portal contains passing marks, topper’s name and many others about the MSBSHSE class 12 results. For more information students should check the official website of the board apart from the IE Education portal.