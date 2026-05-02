Maharashtra HSC Results 2026: How to check at IE Education?

Students can check their results at IE Education for free. (Image: AI/ Representational purpose

MSBSHSE class 12 results 2026: The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) will publish the result for class 12 or HSC exam today at 1 pm at its official websites. Apart from that, education.indianexpress.com is also hosting the results for MSBSHSE exams.

Maharashtra Board HSC Result Live Updates

A total of 15,32,487 candidates across the state had registered for the HSC exam this year. 7,99,773 of these candidates were from the science stream, 3,80,692 from arts, 3,20,152 from commerce, 27,378 from the vocational stream, and 4,492 from Industrial Training Institutes (ITI).

This year, the HSC exam was conducted between February 10 to March 11, 2026 across the state. The exam was held in two shifts -morning shifts (11 am to 2 pm), and afternoon shift ( 3 pm to 6 pm), depending on the subjects and streams. To check the result of class 12 exam, login to education.indianexpress.com for free.