Maharashtra HSC Result 2020 likely tomorrow: When, where and how to check

The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Education (MSBSHE) is likely to declare the state HSC results on Thursday, July 16. According to the official, the students can expect their result tomorrow at 1 pm. The result will be available at the website- mahresult.nic.in, mahahsscboard.maharashtra.gov.in.

Around 15.05 lakh students had appeared in the state HSC exams this year. The board exam was conducted before the lockdown restrictions were imposed, while the pending class 10 exam was cancelled. The government then announced that marks for geography subject would be given based on average marks received in five other subjects of the examination.

Students can check the results by visiting the official website – mahahsscboard.maharashtra.gov.in, mahresult.nic.in. On the homepage of the website, students need to click on their relevant class link and then log in by entering their roll number, mother’s name, and other details. Lastly, students need to click on the view result button after which they result will be displayed on the screen.

Candidates can also register themselves here to check their results and get latest updates regarding the same on their mobile phone and email id.

Students need to obtain 35 per cent marks in each subject to clear both SSC and HSC exams. Once the results are announced, those who have cleared the exams will be issued with original mark sheet, which is to be collected by the students from their respective school.

Last year, the state recorded 85.88 passing percentage, with Konkan emerging as the best performing district. If we compare stream wise, 92.60 per cent students had cleared from Science and 88.22 and 76.40 per cent had passed from Commerce and Arts respectively.

