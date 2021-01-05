Maharashtra HSC exams after April 15, SSC in May

The state board had earlier announced that 25 per cent of the total syllabus will be curtailed for the board aspirants. (Express photo by Narendra Vaskar/Representational)

Maharashtra State Board Of Secondary And Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) will hold the HSC or class 12 board exams after April 15 while the class 10 or SSC exams will be held after May 1, the Maharashtra Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad informed.

Gaikwad also announced that schools for classes 5 to 8 will reopen after consultation with the health officials and the final decision will be taken soon, she informed through a tweet.

We are considering holding HSC exams after April 15 and SSC exams after May 1. State is consulting health officials on the possibility of reopening schools for standard 5th to 8th. A decision will soon be taken. — Varsha Gaikwad (@VarshaEGaikwad) January 3, 2021

The state board had earlier announced that 25 per cent of the total syllabus will be curtailed for the board aspirants to make up for the loss of the academic hours.

Last year, a total of 15.05 lakh students appeared for the class 12 exam and 17.65 lakh students appeared for the class 10 exam. A student should secure at least 35 per cent marks in each subject to clear the state SSC and HSC exams.