Maharashtra HSC exams from February 21, check entire time table here

Maharashtra HSC exams 2019: The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) has released the schedule for HSC (class 12) and SSC (class 10) exam. The timetable is available on the official website mahahsscboard.maharashtra.gov.in.
Maharashtra Board will conduct SSC exams for both old and new course from March 1, 2019 while the HSC exams will begin from February 21. Class 10 exams will end on March 22 while Class 12 will conclude on March 20, 2019.
Maharashtra HSC time table 2019
February 21- English
February 22
First half (11 am to 2 pm)- Hindi
Second half (3 pm to 6 pm)- German, Ardhamagadhi, Persian, Avesta-Pahalvi
February 23
First half (11 am to 2 pm)- Marathi, Gujarati, Kannada, Sindhi, Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Punjabi, Bengali
Second half (3 pm to 6 pm)- Urdu, French, Pali
February 25
First half (11 am to 2 pm)- Secretarial Practice, Physics
Second half (3 to 6 pm)- Political Science
February 26
Second half (3 to 6 pm)- Logic
February 27
First half (11 am to 2 pm)- Organisation of Commerce and Management, Chemistry
Second half (3 to 6 pm)- History
February 28
First half (11 am to 2 pm)- History and Development of Indian Music
Second half (3 to 6 pm)- English Literature
March 2
First half (11 am to 2 pm)- Mathematics and Statistics
Second half (3 to 6 pm)- Hindi Applied
March 5
Fisrt half (11 am to 2 pm)- Automobile Service Technician, Multi Skill Technician (General Engineering), Multi Skill Technician (Electrical), Multi Skill Trechnician (Gardening, Landscaping and Nursery Management), Automobile Service Technician (With Bridge Course), Multi Skill Technician (Food processing and preservation), Retail Sales Associates Healthcare-General Duty Assistant, Beauty and Wellness, Beauty Therapist, Sports- Physical Trainer
March 6
First half (11 am to 2 pm)- Book Keeping and Accountancy, Biology
Second half (3 to 6 pm)- Philosophy
March 7
second half (3 to 6 pm)- Sociology
March 8
First half (11 am to 2 pm)- Sanskrit
March 9
First half (11 am to 2 pm)- Economics
March 11
Fisrt half (11 am to 2 pm)- Textiles
Second half (3 to 6 pm)- Marathi Literature
March 12
First half (11 to 2 pm)- Geography
second half (3 to 6 pm)- Japanese
March 13
First half (11 am to 3 pm)- History of Art and Appreciation
Second half (3 pm to 6 pm)- Defence Studies
March 14
Fisrt half (11 am to 2 pm)- Co-operation, Geology
Second half (3 to 5:30 pm)- Percussion Instruments
March 15
Second half (3 to 6 pm)- Psychology
March 16
First half (11 am to 1:30 pm)- Information Technology (Online Examination), Science, Art, Commerce (Excluding Education subject appeared candidates)
Second half (3 to 5:30 pm)- Information Technology (Online Examination), Science, Art, Commerce (Excluding Education subject appeared candidates)
March 19 and 20
First half (11 am to 1 pm)- General Knowledge (Online examination for Military Schools)
Second half (3 to 5 pm)- General Knowledge (Online examination for Military Schools).
Every year, nearly 17 lakh candidates appear for both HSC aqd SSC exams and the results are announced in either May-end or in June.
