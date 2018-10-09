Maharashtra HSC exams from February 21, check entire time table here

Maharashtra HSC exams 2019: Maharashtra Board will conduct SSC exams for both old and new course from March 1, 2019 while the HSC exams will begin from February 21 Maharashtra HSC exams 2019: Maharashtra Board will conduct SSC exams for both old and new course from March 1, 2019 while the HSC exams will begin from February 21

Maharashtra HSC exams 2019: The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) has released the schedule for HSC (class 12) and SSC (class 10) exam. The timetable is available on the official website mahahsscboard.maharashtra.gov.in.

Maharashtra Board will conduct SSC exams for both old and new course from March 1, 2019 while the HSC exams will begin from February 21. Class 10 exams will end on March 22 while Class 12 will conclude on March 20, 2019.

Maharashtra HSC time table 2019

February 21- English

February 22

First half (11 am to 2 pm)- Hindi

Second half (3 pm to 6 pm)- German, Ardhamagadhi, Persian, Avesta-Pahalvi

February 23

First half (11 am to 2 pm)- Marathi, Gujarati, Kannada, Sindhi, Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Punjabi, Bengali

Second half (3 pm to 6 pm)- Urdu, French, Pali

February 25

First half (11 am to 2 pm)- Secretarial Practice, Physics

Second half (3 to 6 pm)- Political Science

February 26

Second half (3 to 6 pm)- Logic

February 27

First half (11 am to 2 pm)- Organisation of Commerce and Management, Chemistry

Second half (3 to 6 pm)- History

February 28

First half (11 am to 2 pm)- History and Development of Indian Music

Second half (3 to 6 pm)- English Literature

March 2

First half (11 am to 2 pm)- Mathematics and Statistics

Second half (3 to 6 pm)- Hindi Applied

March 5

Fisrt half (11 am to 2 pm)- Automobile Service Technician, Multi Skill Technician (General Engineering), Multi Skill Technician (Electrical), Multi Skill Trechnician (Gardening, Landscaping and Nursery Management), Automobile Service Technician (With Bridge Course), Multi Skill Technician (Food processing and preservation), Retail Sales Associates Healthcare-General Duty Assistant, Beauty and Wellness, Beauty Therapist, Sports- Physical Trainer

March 6

First half (11 am to 2 pm)- Book Keeping and Accountancy, Biology

Second half (3 to 6 pm)- Philosophy

March 7

second half (3 to 6 pm)- Sociology

March 8

First half (11 am to 2 pm)- Sanskrit

March 9

First half (11 am to 2 pm)- Economics

March 11

Fisrt half (11 am to 2 pm)- Textiles

Second half (3 to 6 pm)- Marathi Literature

March 12

First half (11 to 2 pm)- Geography

second half (3 to 6 pm)- Japanese

READ | Maharashtra SSC exams 2019: Timetable released, exams from March 1

March 13

First half (11 am to 3 pm)- History of Art and Appreciation

Second half (3 pm to 6 pm)- Defence Studies

March 14

Fisrt half (11 am to 2 pm)- Co-operation, Geology

Second half (3 to 5:30 pm)- Percussion Instruments

March 15

Second half (3 to 6 pm)- Psychology

March 16

First half (11 am to 1:30 pm)- Information Technology (Online Examination), Science, Art, Commerce (Excluding Education subject appeared candidates)

Second half (3 to 5:30 pm)- Information Technology (Online Examination), Science, Art, Commerce (Excluding Education subject appeared candidates)

March 19 and 20

First half (11 am to 1 pm)- General Knowledge (Online examination for Military Schools)

Second half (3 to 5 pm)- General Knowledge (Online examination for Military Schools).

Every year, nearly 17 lakh candidates appear for both HSC aqd SSC exams and the results are announced in either May-end or in June.

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd