HSC results: Thousands seek re-evaluation in Maharashtra; online procedure does not click with many

Two days after HSC Class XII results were announced, the queues at the state board’s Mumbai divisional office continued to swell. Facing issues with online applications for photocopies of answersheets, and wanting to avoid risk of payment failure on the website, many parents and students have started opting for the offline re-evaluation procedure.

Advertising

On Wednesday, the office had started two counters for the offline procedure. The number was increased to five on Thursday. A total of 1,207 re-evaluation applications were received on Wednesday, of which around 1,000 were filled online. On Thursday, another 1,370 applications were received, of which 584 were filled offline.

“We wanted the procedure to be conducted online. But the concept didn’t receive the desired popularity,” said the board’s Mumbai Divisional Head Sharad Khandagale.

Many parents and students said they were not aware about the re-evaluation procedure. For this, students are first required to apply for a photocopy of their answersheets. If unsatisfied with the given marks, they need a written recommendation from their respective teachers for re-evaluation, as well as the signature of their principals. The re-evaluation charge per subject is Rs 400.

Advertising

“Most of the students forego the idea of applying for re-evaluation after seeing their answersheets. The papers of those students who have been recommended by their institutions, go to a committee headed by the chief moderator. The process of declaring results then takes about 10 days,” said Khandagale.

A student of Khar Education Society, who waited nearly two hours on Thursday for his turn to apply for re-evaluation offline, said: “I tried filling online but the submit button would not work. Many others got stuck at the payment stage.”

There are also worries about finishing the re-evaluation procedure on time since colleges already have begun the sale of admission forms.

A parent said, “The site is crashing and it is a harrowing experience. The board should provide students ample time for re-evaluation before colleges start putting out merit lists.”

A student from KC College said, “Generally, as compared to the prelims, an increase of 20 marks is expected in the finals. But this hasn’t been the case this time. In prelims, I scored 64 in economics, whereas my overall score in the board exams was 63. In Hindi, I have scored lesser than I had in prelims.”

A student of Thakur College in Kandivali might miss his chance to join the merchant navy for want of seven marks. “I need seven marks to score 45 per cent, which is the cut-off in a merchant navy college. I had expected to score at least 60 per cent. The online and offline forms look different, and I didn’t know about the procedure. So, I came here,” he said.

Meanwhile, the board on Thursday released a circular announcing re-examination to be held in July and August. Those interested in appearing for the re-examination are required to register online on http://www.mahasscboard. maharashtra.gov.in or http://www.mahasscboard.in. Students applying online are required to fill the forms between June 3 to June 14.