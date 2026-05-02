Maharashtra HSC pass percentage at 89.79 in 2026, lowest since 2019

Maharashtra Board 12th Result 2024: The MSBSHSE HSC Result is being declared for the exams that were being held between February 21 and March 19, 2024 in pen and paper format.(Representative Image/ Express Photo)

The Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) examination in Maharashtra recorded a passing percentage of 89.79 per cent in the result declared on May 1. This is the lowest passing percentage recorded since 2019, when the figure stood at 85.88 per cent. Like every year, girls recorded a higher passing rate than boys at 93.15 per cent. The passing rate for boys was 86.80 per cent.

Chairperson of the State Board, Trigun Kulkarni, said in a press conference that better implementation of the anti-cheating campaign has led to a fall in passing percentage. This year, over 91 per cent of examination centres had CCTV cameras, said Kulkarni. The board had instructed schools six months before the examinations that CCTVs would be required. At the remaining centres, where CCTVs were not installed, the examination staff was transferred to increase transparency of the examination.