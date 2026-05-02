Maharashtra HSC pass percentage at 89.79 in 2026, lowest since 2019

Authorities say better implementation of anti-cheating campaign is the main reason for fall in the passing percentage.

Written by: Soham Shah
3 min readNew DelhiMay 2, 2026 04:52 PM IST
Maharashtra Board 12th Result 2024: MSBSHSE HSC Result out on official websiteMaharashtra Board 12th Result 2024: The MSBSHSE HSC Result is being declared for the exams that were being held between February 21 and March 19, 2024 in pen and paper format.(Representative Image/ Express Photo)
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The Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) examination in Maharashtra recorded a passing percentage of 89.79 per cent in the result declared on May 1. This is the lowest passing percentage recorded since 2019, when the figure stood at 85.88 per cent. Like every year, girls recorded a higher passing rate than boys at 93.15 per cent. The passing rate for boys was 86.80 per cent.

Chairperson of the State Board, Trigun Kulkarni, said in a press conference that better implementation of the anti-cheating campaign has led to a fall in passing percentage. This year, over 91 per cent of examination centres had CCTV cameras, said Kulkarni. The board had instructed schools six months before the examinations that CCTVs would be required. At the remaining centres, where CCTVs were not installed, the examination staff was transferred to increase transparency of the examination.

CHECK RESULTS | Maharashtra HSC 12th Result: Websites to download

The passing rates in previous years were as follows: 2025 – 91.88 per cent, 2024 – 93.37 per cent, 2023 – 91.25 per cent, 2022 – 94.22 per cent, 2021 – 99.63 per cent (COVID year), 2020 – 90.66 per cent, and 2019 – 85. 88 per cent.

Overview of past year results

Year Pass Percentage (%)
2026 89.79
2025 91.88
2024 93.37
2023 91.25
2022 94.22
2021                   99.63 (COVID year)
2020 90.66
2019 85.88

Candidate details

In total, 14,44,713 candidates registered for the examination, out of which 14,33,058 appeared and 12,86,843 candidates passed.

18,349 out of 50,876 repeat candidates managed to pass the examination, recording a passing rate of 36.44 per cent.

Check scores at IE portal | HSC Results 2026 Maharashtra Board Link: How to check marksheet at IE Education?

8,446 disabled candidates passed the examination and 8,367 achieved passing marks, recording a passing rate of 90.58 per cent.

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20,796 candidates were awarded grace marks for excellent performance in sports, NCC, or Scouts and Guides.

Division wise-passing rate

The Konkan division has recorded the highest passing rate at 94.14 per cent while Latur has the lowest passing rate at 84.14 per cent. The passing percentages for other regions are as follows: Pune – 91.25, Amravati – 90.92, Nashik – 90.72, Mumbai – 90.08, Kolhapur – 89.17, Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar – 88.68, and Nagpur – 88.67.

Divisional Board-wise results

Divisional Board Pass Percentage (%)
Konkan 94.14
Pune 91.25
Amravati 90.22
Nashik 90.02
Mumbai 90.08
Kolhapur 89.97
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar 88.68
Nagpur 88.67
Latur 84.94
Total  89.79

Stream-wise result

The passing rate in the science stream is 96.44 per cent, in arts is 78.02 per cent, in commerce is 87.03 per cent, in vocational stream is 82.74 per cent, and in ITI is 81.78 per cent.

Stream Pass Percentage (%)
Science 96.44
Arts 78.02
Commerce 87.03
Vocational 82.74
ITI 81.78

 

Soham Shah
Soham Shah

Soham Shah is a Correspondent with The Indian Express, based in Pune. A journalism graduate with a background in fact-checking, he brings a meticulous and research-oriented approach to his current reporting. Professional Background Role: Correspondent coverig education and city affairs in Pune. Specialization: His primary beat is education, but he also maintains a strong focus on civic issues, public health, human rights, and state politics. Key Strength: Soham focuses on data-driven reporting on school and college education, government reports, and public infrastructure. Recent Notable Articles (Late 2025) His late 2025 work highlights a transition from education-centric reporting to hard-hitting investigative and human-rights stories: 1. Investigations & Governance "Express Impact: Mother's name now a must to download birth certificate from PMC site" (Dec 20, 2025): Reporting on a significant policy change by the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) following his earlier reports on gender inclusivity in administrative documents. "44-Acre Mahar Land Controversy: In June, Pune official sought land eviction at Pawar son firm behest" (Nov 9, 2025): An investigative piece on real estate irregularities involving high-profile political families. 2. Education & Campus Life Faculty crisis at SPPU hits research, admin work: 62% of govt-sanctioned posts vacant, over 75% in many depts (Sept 12, 2025): An investigative piece on professor vacancies at Savitribai Phule Pune University. "Maharashtra’s controversial third language policy: Why National Curriculum Framework recommends a third language from Class 6" (July 2): This detailed piece unpacks reasons behind why the state's move to introduce a third language from class 1 was controversial. "Decline in number of schools, teachers in Maharashtra but student enrolment up: Report" (Jan 2025): Analyzing discrepancies in the state's education data despite rising student numbers. 3. Human Rights & Social Issues "Aanchal Mamidawar was brave after her family killed her boyfriend" (Dec 17, 2025): A deeply personal and hard-hitting opinion piece/column on the "crime of love" and honor killings in modern India. "'People disrespect the disabled': Meet the man who has become face of racist attacks on Indians" (Nov 29, 2025): A profile of a Pune resident with severe physical deformities who became the target of global online harassment, highlighting issues of disability and cyber-bullying. Signature Style Soham is known for his civil-liberties lens. His reporting frequently champions the rights of the marginalized—whether it's students fighting for campus democracy, victims of regressive social practices, or residents struggling with crumbling urban infrastructure (as seen in his "Breathless Pune" contributions). He is adept at linking hyper-local Pune issues to larger national conversations about law and liberty. X (Twitter): @SohamShah07 ... Read More

 

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