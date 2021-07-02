Maharashtra: HSC Class 12 results to be based on 3-year assessment formula, expected to be out by July 31

As a relaxation, the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBHSHSE) has decided to pass all students. Any student who gets less than the minimum score will be given grace marks and promoted to the next class. (File Photo)

After a long wait, the state School Education department on Friday finally released the evaluation criteria for the over 14 lakh students enrolled in Class 12, Higher Secondary Certificate. Marks will be calculated on the basis of a three-year assessment formula, similar to the one adopted by the CBSE, and the results are expected by July 31.

The scores of HSC students will be calculated on a 30:30:40 formula, which is the ‘best of three’ subject marks of Class 10, final exam marks of Class 11 and remaining based on college-level assessment in Class 12, which can be either unit tests, first-semester exams, or practice exams. For the practical component, marks will be awarded based on the state board’s existing policy.

The same mode of assessment will also be used to assess the performance of a candidate appearing for Minimum Competency Vocational Courses, Bifocal Vocational Courses & courses aligned with the National Skills Qualification Framework (NSQF).

As a relaxation, the Maharashtra State Board Of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBHSHSE) has decided to pass all students. Any student who gets less than the minimum score will be given grace marks and promoted to the next class.

“Any candidate who is not satisfied with the marks allotted can appear in the next couple of examinations for improvement in scores to be conducted by the board,” said state School Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad.

Stating that Maharashtra has been pushing for an uniform assessment formula across India for Class 12, Gaikwad added that opting for an evaluation method similar to the one devised by central education boards will help in this purpose.

“It is no doubt an ad-hoc arrangement but one that attempts to capture the spirit of continuous assessments using credible data points. It also offers some semblance of ‘normal times’, with computation of marks of Class 10 and Class 11 marks, based on assessments held during pre-Covid times… Any candidate who is not satisfied with the marks allotted can appear in the next couple of examinations for improvement in scores, to be conducted by the board,” she said.

Separate assessment plans have also been finalised for private/repeater candidates and those appearing for isolated subjects. For repeater candidates, 50 per cent marks will be based on the ‘best of three’ score in Class 10 and the remaining 50 per cent will be based on marks obtained in subjects which the student passed in previous attempts in Class 12.

If the student had not passed in any subject in previous attempt, then marks will be based on internal assessment, home assignments, projects and so on. For private candidates, 50 per cent marks will be based on ‘best of three’ score in Class 10, and the remaining 50 per cent will be based on internal assessment, home assignments, projects and so on.

For Improvement Scheme candidates, the cancelled board exam of 2021 won’t be counted as a missed opportunity, and they can still avail their eligible number of attempts.

A Result Committee headed by the college principal and comprising six teachers will be responsible for finalisation of results and safe-keeping of records. Colleges have been requested to meet the timelines for various activities to allow the board to declare results in a timely manner. The board will organise webinars, upload FAQs and set up helplines to give colleges and teachers a detailed understanding of the evaluation process.

The detailed assessment formula and FAQs will be available on the website, https://mahahsscboard.in/