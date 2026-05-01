Maharashtra HSC Board Result 2026: How to check at Digilocker?

MSBSHSE Maharashtra HSC 12th Board Result 2026: The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) will be announcing their results for the Class 12 exam on their official website – mahasscboard.in and hscresult.mkcl.org. Apart from this, the MSBSHSE HSC result will also be available at the IE education portal. Click here for the direct link.
Maharashtra Board HSC Result Live Updates
Students should stay aware of the fact that the Maharashtra Class 12 result will be available online is a provisional result. They can collect the actual HSC results from their respective schools once it is available. The online Maharashtra board HSC results consist of students’ names, roll numbers, marks achieved, and other details. In case there is any discrepancies in the result, students should inform it to the results as soon as possible.
The Maharashtra board class 12 examination was held between February to March throughout the state. The MSBSHSE exam was held in offline mode. Following the standard pattern set by the board, the exams were conducted in multiple shifts.
Students should follow the steps mentioned below to check their results on Digilocker in order to avoid inconvenience.
Step 1- Log in to Digilocker using the registered mobile number, either from the mobile app or from their website-digilocker.gov.in.
Step 2- Go to search documents and search for – Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education.
Step 3- Click on class 12th results.
Step 4- Enter the details as required.
Step 5- The result will be saved under issued documents. access it from there.
There has been multiple times, students faces problem while searching the results. For their convenience we have mentioned the list of official and unofficial websites below from where the result will be available.
— mahasscboard.in
— hscresult.mkcl.org
— digilocker.gov.in
— education.indianexpress.com
The board will declare the results of the science, commerce, arts, vocational and for students who took the exams from Industrial Training Institutes (ITI).