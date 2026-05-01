Maharashtra HSC Board Result 2026: How to check at Digilocker?

The HSC results are available at Digilocker also (screengrab from website)

MSBSHSE Maharashtra HSC 12th Board Result 2026: The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) will be announcing their results for the Class 12 exam on their official website – mahasscboard.in and hscresult.mkcl.org. Apart from this, the MSBSHSE HSC result will also be available at the IE education portal. Click here for the direct link.

Maharashtra Board HSC Result Live Updates

Students should stay aware of the fact that the Maharashtra Class 12 result will be available online is a provisional result. They can collect the actual HSC results from their respective schools once it is available. The online Maharashtra board HSC results consist of students’ names, roll numbers, marks achieved, and other details. In case there is any discrepancies in the result, students should inform it to the results as soon as possible.