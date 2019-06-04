Maharashtra: HSC board hires 15 permanent staffers, 30 daily wagers

In order to speed up the process of giving photocopies of answer sheets to HSC students, 15 permanent employees and 30 daily wage employees have been hired by the Mumbai Divisional Board of Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education.

Moreover, nearly 80 teachers have been invited for the re-evaluation of answer sheets and the holidays of all employees of the board have been cancelled until the process is completed. Until the afternoon of June 3, the board received 7,864 applications, of which 1,777 have been furthered for re-evaluation. Last year, it received nearly 8,000 applications.

State Education Minister Vinod Tawde on Monday issued a statement saying he has ordered MSBSHSE’s Mumbai divisional board secretary Sharad Khandagale to speed up the process of re-evaluation. This year, the number of students who have applied for the photocopying facility for the purpose of re-evaluation has increased significantly, especially owing to the overall dip in marks in the Mumbai division, especially in the science stream. Students had expressed concerns about being able to make it to the first merit list of colleges owing to the delayed process and website issues.

“This year, the paper pattern had changed. The question papers were based on the entire curriculum and questions with alternatives were reduced. Marking pattern had also changed. This could be why students of the science stream have comparatively scored less,” said Khandagale.

Meanwhile, students on Monday protested at the board office in Vashi, alleging discrepancies in their marks.

In response, the board issued directives to junior colleges, stating that this year’s marks for oral, internal and practical exams be displayed on notice boards.