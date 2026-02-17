Maharashtra HSC Board Exams 2026: Five teachers suspended for aiding mass cheating

Five teachers have been suspended after being caught allegedly facilitating large-scale copying during the Class 12 Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) examinations in Beed district, officials confirmed on Tuesday. The malpractice came to light on February 10, the opening day of the exams, when drone-mounted surveillance cameras deployed by authorities captured supervisors in 16 halls not only failing to prevent cheating but actively assisting students.

Following the incident, Beed Collector Vivek Johnson ordered strict action. An FIR was registered against 17 teachers, including the chief conductor of Centre 224 in Chousala, at Neknoor police station. Charges were filed under the Maharashtra Universities, Boards and Other Specified Examinations (Prevention of Malpractices) Act and the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.