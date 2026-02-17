Maharashtra HSC Board Exams 2026: Five teachers suspended for aiding mass cheating

The malpractice came to light on February 10, the opening day of the exams, when drone-mounted surveillance cameras deployed by authorities captured supervisors in 16 halls not only failing to prevent cheating but actively assisting students.

By: Education Desk
2 min readNew DelhiFeb 17, 2026 04:32 PM IST
Maharashtra HSC Board Exams 2026: Five teachers suspended for aiding mass cheatingFollowing the incident, Beed Collector Vivek Johnson ordered strict action. (Express photo by Gajendra Yadav/ representative image)
Make us preferred source on Google

Five teachers have been suspended after being caught allegedly facilitating large-scale copying during the Class 12 Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) examinations in Beed district, officials confirmed on Tuesday. The malpractice came to light on February 10, the opening day of the exams, when drone-mounted surveillance cameras deployed by authorities captured supervisors in 16 halls not only failing to prevent cheating but actively assisting students.

Following the incident, Beed Collector Vivek Johnson ordered strict action. An FIR was registered against 17 teachers, including the chief conductor of Centre 224 in Chousala, at Neknoor police station. Charges were filed under the Maharashtra Universities, Boards and Other Specified Examinations (Prevention of Malpractices) Act and the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

Read | Maharashtra HSC Exams 2026: More than 15 lakh students to appear for Class 12th exams

Officials said the five suspended teachers were from Bhalchandra Vidyalaya in Limbaganesh, while 12 others from three schools and junior colleges remain under investigation and could face suspension as the probe expands.

The Education Department has directed the concerned institutions to suspend implicated staff, underscoring its zero-tolerance stance against exam malpractices.

Meanwhile, the Nanded district administration has served a show-cause notice to a Class 12 board exam centre superintendent after serious lapses were detected during a surprise inspection, officials said on Tuesday.

District Collector Rahul Kardile, who visited the examination centre at a school in Kandhar tehsil on Monday, found multiple violations of the Standard Operating Procedures (SOP). These included unused question papers not being stored under mandatory CCTV surveillance, teachers without identity cards, and inadequate seating arrangements with dual desks missing for students.

Story continues below this ad

Calling the lapses “serious,” Kardile directed strict action and sought a proposal to cancel the centre. Acting on the findings, the administration issued a show-cause notice to the superintendent.

Authorities said several measures are being implemented to ensure copying-free examinations across the district. These include deployment of special monitoring squads and live supervision through Zoom webcasting, supported by two dedicated control rooms.

 

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
Live Blog
PHOTOS
In pics: From concept supercars to electronic SUV's: Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 was all about innovation
In Pics: From Concept Supercars to Electric SUVs – Innovation at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025
Top Stories
Delhi accident
Bleeding in brain, broken ribs: Autopsy report of Delhi man mowed down by minor
bangladesh live blog
Live: Tarique Rahman takes oath as Bangladesh PM
Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge on track for March 19 release.
Will BMC blacklisting Aditya Dhar's studio delay Dhurandhar 2's March 19 release? Jio Studios responds, legal loophole emerges
salim khan hospitalised
Salman Khan rushes to Mumbai hospital as Salim Khan admitted to ICU
Bengaluru founder AI Impact Summit
Bengaluru founder stranded outside own booth as crowds swarm India AI Impact Summit: ‘May set up a mini-booth at some Connaught Place cafe’
SZA Mahashivratri viral video
'Can I Get a Shiv Shambhu?': Grammy winner SZA stuns fans with all-night Mahashivratri celebration in Coimbatore
Sunil Gavaskar and Kapil Dev are among 14 international captains who have urged the Pakistan government to provide Imran Khan with immediate medical assistance. (Express archive photo by Mohan Bane 9/3/1996)
Sunil Gavaskar, Kapil Dev among 14 former captains urging Pakistan government to provide Imran Khan with 'immediate medical attention'
Like Yuvraj, Samra is tall and bats left-handed. (PTI Photo)
Meet Canada's Yuvraj Singh Samra, who is named after Yuvraj Singh and became the youngest-ever to score a T20 World Cup century
To reclaim the republic, we need, first of all, a shared language and humility
To reclaim the Indian republic, we need a shared language and humility
Pakistan's Usman Tariq
Ahead of Ind vs Pak T20, revisiting debate over Usman Tariq's bowling action
Bhagyashree Himalaya
Bhagyashree on how she and husband Himalaya Dassani care and support each other: 'Woh mere paiir dabaate hai'
Astronomers now believe these planets are among the most common worlds in the Milky Way, reshaping our understanding of how planetary systems form. (AI-generated image/OpenAI)
The universe is full of Super-Earths. What makes them special
Advertisement
Must Read
Sunil Gavaskar, Kapil Dev among 14 former captains urging Pakistan government to provide Imran Khan with 'immediate medical attention'
Sunil Gavaskar and Kapil Dev are among 14 international captains who have urged the Pakistan government to provide Imran Khan with immediate medical assistance. (Express archive photo by Mohan Bane 9/3/1996)
Meet Canada's Yuvraj Singh Samra, who is named after Yuvraj Singh and became the youngest-ever to score a T20 World Cup century
Like Yuvraj, Samra is tall and bats left-handed. (PTI Photo)
In Freestyle Chess World Championship, Magnus Carlsen has found a stage that excites him
When Carlsen was asked how important the Freestyle Chess variant was for him personally, he pounced on his chance to make a statement. (Photo: Lennart Ootes/Freestyle Chess)
The universe is full of Super-Earths. What makes them special
Astronomers now believe these planets are among the most common worlds in the Milky Way, reshaping our understanding of how planetary systems form. (AI-generated image/OpenAI)
Apple sets surprise March 4 event; entry-level MacBook and iPhone 17e in focus
Apple may also unveil new iPads, including a base model with an A18 chip and an M4-powered iPad Air. (Image: The Indian Express/ Anuj Bhatia)
ChatGPT gets a security boost with lockdown mode and risk warnings
lockdown mode tightly limits how ChatGPT interacts with external systems.(File Photo)
Bhagyashree on how she and husband Himalaya Dassani care and support each other: 'Woh mere paiir dabaate hai'
Bhagyashree Himalaya
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Bengaluru founder stranded outside own booth as crowds swarm India AI Impact Summit: ‘May set up a mini-booth at some Connaught Place cafe’
Bengaluru founder AI Impact Summit
'Can I Get a Shiv Shambhu?': Grammy winner SZA stuns fans with all-night Mahashivratri celebration in Coimbatore
SZA Mahashivratri viral video
Abandoned at birth, this baby monkey found a 'mother' in a stuffed orangutan
In mid-January, Punch was introduced to a group of macaques at the zoo
Ishan Kishan meets his doppelganger: Hanumankind sets stage on fire before batter's fireworks against Pakistan
The two share a hug and exchange a few words before Kishan walks off the ground
Bryan Johnson just finished his social media ‘fast’, reveals striking results
Bryan Johnson described how habitual behaviours can create cycles of anticipation, reward, and guilt
Feb 17: Latest News
Advertisement