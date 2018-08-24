Maharashtra HSC 12th supplementary result 2018 LIVE: Results declared at mahresult.nic.in

Maharashtra HSC 12th Result 2018 LIVE: The results are available at mahresult.nic.in. Express Photo by Ganesh Shirsekar Maharashtra HSC 12th Result 2018 LIVE: The results are available at mahresult.nic.in. Express Photo by Ganesh Shirsekar

Maharashtra HSC 12th supplementary Result 2018 LIVE: The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) has declared the results of Class 12, Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) supplementary examinations on Friday, August 24. MSBSHSE has uploaded the subject-wise results post 1 pm on the website — http://www.mahresult.nic.in.

The annual exams were conducted from February 21 to March 20 while the supplementary exams were held in July. The students, who wish to re-total the marks obtained after can apply to their respective divisional boards between August 27 and September 15. A total of 14.85 lakh students — 8.35 lakh boys and 6.50 lakh girls — across the state had registered for the Maharashtra Board examination that were conducted from February 21 to March 20.