Maharashtra HSC 12th supplementary result 2018 LIVE: Results declared at mahresult.nic.in

Friday, August 24, 2018
Maharashtra HSC 12th supplementary result 2018 LIVE: The students, who wish to re-total the marks obtained after can apply to their respective divisional boards between August 27 and September 15. MSBSHSE has uploaded the subject-wise results post 1 pm on the website www.mahresult.nic.in

By: Education Desk | New Delhi | Updated: August 24, 2018 1:19:04 pm
mahresult.nic.in, hsc result 2018, msbshse Maharashtra HSC 12th Result 2018 LIVE: The results are available at mahresult.nic.in. Express Photo by Ganesh Shirsekar

Maharashtra HSC 12th supplementary Result 2018 LIVE: The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) has declared the results of Class 12, Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) supplementary examinations on Friday, August 24. MSBSHSE has uploaded the subject-wise results post 1 pm on the website — http://www.mahresult.nic.in.

The annual exams were conducted from February 21 to March 20 while the supplementary exams were held in July. The students, who wish to re-total the marks obtained after can apply to their respective divisional boards between August 27 and September 15. A total of 14.85 lakh students — 8.35 lakh boys and 6.50 lakh girls — across the state had registered for the Maharashtra Board examination that were conducted from February 21 to March 20.

Live Blog

Maharashtra HSC 12th supplementary result 2018 LIVE: Check MSBSHSE results of Class 12th supplementary exam at www.mahresult.nic.in

13:19 (IST) 24 Aug 2018

The results of Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) class 12 supplementary examinations has been declared on Friday, August 24. The students can check the results through the official website, mahresult.nic.in

12:57 (IST) 24 Aug 2018
Maharashtra HSC 12th supplementary results declared

The Maharashtra HSC 12th supplementary results will be available on these websites. The students can check the results through the official website, mahresults.nic.in.

12:50 (IST) 24 Aug 2018
Maharashtra HSC 12th supplementary results: How to opt for revaluation

Those students who want to opt for revaluation of marks have to attach a photocopy of the online marksheet. The students who want to obtain photocopies of their answersheets can apply between the scheduled dates which will be released soon along with a copy of the online marksheet and prescribed fees.

12:30 (IST) 24 Aug 2018
Maharashtra Board 12th supplementary results at 1 pm

The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education will declare the results of Class 12 supplementary examinations today, August 24 at 1 pm. The re-exam was for class 10 was started from July 17 and went on until August 2, while class 12 exams were held from July 17 till August 4.

12:12 (IST) 24 Aug 2018
MSBSHSE: Over 14 lakh candidates applied for HSC exams

A total of 14,16,986 students appeared for the annual exams held in March of which 12,52,817 students passed the exams. Pune got the highest pass percentage as compared to other regions. It was 89.58 as 210963 students passed the examination out of 235502 appeared students. Nagpur was at the second position with 87.57 percentage. 144170 students passed the examination out of 164627 appeared students.

12:01 (IST) 24 Aug 2018
Maharashtra HSC result 2018: Pass percentage

In the annual exam, the overall pass percentage was 88.41 per cent, in arts stream, it was 78.93%, Science was 95.85% and Commerce registered 89.50%. The highest scoring district was Konkan with 94.85%.

11:54 (IST) 24 Aug 2018
Maharashtra HSC 12th results 2018: How to check online

Maharashtra HSC 12th results 2018: How to check onlineStep 1: Visit the official website, mahresults.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the result link

Step 3: In the new tab, enter the registration number, roll number

Step 4: Results will appear on the screen

Step 5: Download it, and take a print out for further reference.

11:52 (IST) 24 Aug 2018
MSBSHSE HSC 12th results 2018: Result at 1 pm at mahresult.nic.in

The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) has announced the results of Class 12 examinations. However, the results will be uploaded on the websites at 1 pm. The candidates can check the results through official websites — mahresult.nic.in, result.mkcl.org, maharastraeducation.com, hscresult.mkcl.org

11:51 (IST) 24 Aug 2018
Maharashtra HSC result 2018 to be out at mahresult.nic.in

Students who want to obtain the photocopy of the answer sheets written by them can apply from August 27 to Septemeber 15 to the respective region offices. The candidates have to pay the required fees

11:38 (IST) 24 Aug 2018

The supplementary exams were held between July 17 and August 4 by Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education. This improvement exam is held for those who have flunked in subjects.

hsc result, mahresult.nic.in, mahresult Candidates can check result on official website

Besides the official website, MSBSHSE has published the results of HSC exam at www.result.mkcl.org, maharashtraeducation.com, hscresult.mkcl.org. In the annual exams, the overall pass percentage of Mumbai division dropped again this year. Since 2015, the overall performance of students from the city and suburbs has remained below 90 per cent. In the academic year 2016, Mumbai recorded a pass percentage of 86.6, a 4 per cent decline from 2015.

