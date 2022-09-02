Maharashtra HSC, SSC Supply Result 2022 Live Updates: How to check scorecards online

Maharashtra SSC, HSC Supply Result 2022 Live Updates: The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) will release the result fot Class 12 or HSC and Class 10 or SSC supplementary examination results today i.e., September 2 at 1 pm. Candidates can check their result on the official website- maharesult.nic.in. Schools and junior colleges will be able to check their consolidated results on the website, mahahsscboard.in.

The SSC supplementary examination was held from July 27 to August 12 and the HSC supplementary examination was held from July 21 to August 24, 2022. A total of 83,127 students appeared for the HSC supplementary examination while around 10 students appeared for the SSC supplementary examination.

This year, the Maharashtra board result for class 12 was announced on June 8, while the result for Class 10 exam came out on June 17. The overall pass percentage for the state was 96.94 per cent for SSC board examination.