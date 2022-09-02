scorecardresearch
Friday, Sep 02, 2022
Maharashtra HSC, SSC Supply Result 2022 Live Updates: How to check scorecards online

By: Education Desk
New Delhi I | Updated: September 2, 2022 11:03:37 am
Maharashtra SSC, HSC Supply Result 2022 Live Updates: The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) will release the result fot Class 12 or HSC and Class 10 or SSC supplementary examination results today i.e., September 2 at 1 pm. Candidates can check their result on the official website- maharesult.nic.in. Schools and junior colleges will be able to check their consolidated results on the website, mahahsscboard.in. 

The SSC supplementary examination was held from July 27 to August 12 and the HSC supplementary examination was held from July 21 to August 24, 2022. A total of 83,127 students appeared for the HSC supplementary examination while around 10 students appeared for the SSC supplementary examination.

This year, the Maharashtra board result for class 12 was announced on June 8, while the result for Class 10 exam came out on June 17. The overall pass percentage for the state was 96.94 per cent for SSC board examination.

Live Blog

MSBSHSE Supplementary Result 2022 Live Updates: Check results at mahresult.nic.in

11:00 (IST)02 Sep 2022
List of websites to check MSBSHSE Maharashtra Board Supply Result 2022

Students can check their subject-wise SSC, HSC results on the website, mahresult.nic.in and even take print-outs of the same. The other website where the results will be declared are sscresult.mkcl.org, ssc.mahresults.org.in, mh10.abpmajha.com. Schools and junior colleges will be able to check their consolidated results on the website, mahahsscboard.in. 

10:46 (IST)02 Sep 2022
Maharashtra Board SSC, HSC Supply results: How to check through website

Step 1: Visit the official website —  msbshse.co.in

Step 2: Click on the link that reads ‘Maharashtra board SSC results 2022’ available on the homepage

Step 3: Fill in the required details like – registration number or roll number, date of birth (DOB), and image text given there (captcha)

Step 4: After logging in the board exam results will appear on the screen

Step 5: Download it, and take a printout for further reference.

10:35 (IST)02 Sep 2022
When were the Maharashtra supplementary exams conducted?

10:29 (IST)02 Sep 2022
MSBSHSE Supply result to be declared at 1 pm

The Maharashtra class 101 12 result will be announced at 1 pm post which the result link will be active from 1 pm onwards. Candidates will be able to check their board exam results at the official website —  mahresult.nic.in, or hscresult.mkcl.org, or hscmaharesult.org.in.

10:22 (IST)02 Sep 2022
Maharashtra Board SSC 10th, 12 Supply Result 2022 to be out today

The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) will release the result for SSC or class 10 and HSC supplimentary examinations today. Candidates can check their scores at mahresult.nic.in, hscresult.mkcl.org, hscmahresult.org.in

 

MSBSHSE Supplementary Result 2022 Live Updates: A total of 3,51,762 candidates appeared for the SSC examination in the Mumbai Division, out of which 3,41,032 candidates were successful. The overall pass percentage for the state was 96.94 per cent. Konkan division had the highest pass percentage with 99.27 per cent. Mumbai came sixth among all nine divisions with 96.94 pass percentage.

