Maharashtra Board HSC Result 2026: When and from where to check Class 12th marksheet?

Maharashtra Board HSC Result 2026 Direct Link: The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) is set to declare the results for class 12 examination today at 11 am; however, the link will be active at 1 pm. The Maharashtra board HSC result will be available at their official websites — mahasscboard.in and hscresult.mkcl.org. The IE Education portal will also be making the result link live at 1 pm.

Maharashtra Board HSC 12th Result 2026 Live Updates

To find the result of the Maharashtra Board Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) exam, visit the link mentioned earlier and then search for results. Then click on the link for class 12 results/ HSC exam results, whichever is available.

After that, enter the login credentials such as roll number and others as required and click submit. The result will appear on the screen. Download and save it for future reference.

Maharashtra HSC 12th Results 2026: When and where to check

Like every year, HSC result will be uploaded at 1 pm. MSBSHSE conducts a press conference at 11 am to announce the pass percentage, district-wise performance and other details.

Students should stay aware of the topic that the result which is available online is a provisional result. They can collect their original HSC result from their respective school once they are available. The Maharashtra Board result consists of name, roll number, school code, marks achieved, date of birth and others. If there is any mistake in the result, students should contact with their school authorities as soon as possible.

A minimum of 35 per cent is needed in each subjects including theory paper and practical components, to pass the class 12 exam of Maharashtra Board. An aggregate of 35 per cent is also required, combining all the subjects,

Starting from this year onwards, the board will be merging the marksheet and the passing certificate into a single document. For the first time, students photographs will be embedded along with a unique QR code for instant verification by using the official app of the state board.

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Around 15,32,487 students have registered themselves for the exam this year across the state. Within that, there were, 7,99,773 students from science stream, from arts there were 3,80,692 students, while for commerce there were 3,20,152 candidates. There were also 27,378 students for the vocational stream, while 4,492 students had registered themselves for Industrial Training Institutes (ITI). The exam was conducted between the period of February and March.

In the previous year, the result was published on May 5 by the board. The overall pass percentage was 91.88 per cent. The exam was conducted between February 11 to March 11.