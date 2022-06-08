Maharashtra Board HSC Class 12 Result 2022: The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) will declare the HSC results on June 8 at 1 pm. Students will be able to check their results at maharesult.nic.in, hscresult.mkcl.org.

The HSC board exams for class 12 theory subjects were conducted from March 4 to April 7, 2022, while the practical exams were held from February 14 to March 3, 2022. The time of examination was divided from 10:30 am to 2 pm in the morning and 3 pm to 6:30 pm in the evening.

Maharashtra HSC 12th Result 2022: When and Where to check

The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) will host the result at http://www.mahresult.nic.in. The other website where the results will be declared are http://www.mahresults.org.in, hscresult.mkcl.org, mh12.abpmajha.com. The HSC result is likely to be announced at 11 am while the link will be uploaded at 1 pm.

A total of 14.85 lakh students had registered for the exams of which as many as 8.17 lakh were boys while 6.68 lakh were girls.

All those students who wish to get their individual subject-wise marks recounted (verification of marks) or obtain photocopies of the answersheets or apply for re-evaluation of answer sheets can do so after June 10 on the website, verification.mh-hsc.ac.in in the prescribed format for application is available on the same website.

For recounting of marks, students have to submit self-attested copies of their mark sheet and submit them online between June 10 to June 20.

While from February/March 2013, a complete rechecking of the answer sheet is available but students wishing to do so, will first have to apply for copies of answer sheet and within five days of receiving the answer sheet, they can submit the application online along with prescribed fees and a copy of their answer sheet.

The printed marksheets will be distributed by the high school or junior college on June 17th, 3pm onwards.

On the homepage, students may click on the result link. They will then be directed to a new page, where they must enter details such as their roll number and their date of birth in order to log in. The result will then be available on the screen.