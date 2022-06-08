Maharashtra HSC 12th Result 2022: Overall pass percentage 94.22%; Konkan division tops

The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) has announced the HSC Class 12 results on June 8, 2022. Students who appeared for the exams can now download their score cards from the official website — mahresult.nic.in.

This year, a total of 1449664 students registered for the exam, of which 1439731 appeared and 1356604 students passed the exams. Konkan division fared the best with an overall pass percentage of 97.21 per cent. The overall pass percentage was recorded to be 94.22 per cent.

Konkan was followed by Nagpur with a pass percentage of 96.52 per cent, and Amravati with 96.34 per cent. Latur (95.25 per cent), Kohlapur (95.07 per cent), and Nasik (95.03 per cent) followed the list. Aurangabad recorded a pass percentage of 94.97 per cent and Pune recorded 93.61 per cent. Mumbai recorded the lowest pass percentage of 90.91 per cent.

The overall percentage for the Science stream was recorded to be 98.3 per cent, Commerce recorded 91.71 pass percentage, Arts 90.51 and HSC Vocational had 92.40 per cent. Additionally, out of 153 subjects, 24 subjects saw 100 per cent results.

The overall pass percentage was declared at 11 am by Sharad Gosavi, Chairman of MSBSHSE via a press conference. However, the score cards were made live on the official website — mahresult.nic.in — at 1 pm today.

Last year, the exams were cancelled due to the increase in coronavirus cases across the state and students were assessed on the basis of their performance for the last three years.