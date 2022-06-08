Maharashtra Board HSC 12th Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Result today at mahresult.nic.in

Maharashtra Board HSC 12th Result 2022 Updates: The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) will announce the HSC Class 12 results on June 8, 2022. The HSC result will be announced at around 11 am while the class 12 result links will be activated after 1 pm. Students will be able to check their results at mahresult.nic.in, mahresults.org.in, hscresult.mkcl.org, mh12.abpmajha.com.

The subject-wise edited marks of the students registered for the examination through 9 divisional education boards — Pune, Nagpur, Aurangabad, Mumbai, Kolhapur, Amravati, Nashik, Latur, Konkan will be available on the official website after 1 pm on June 8.

MSBSHSE HSC theory examinations were held from March 4 to April 7, 2022, and practical exams were held from February 14 to March 3, 2022. The result will be released on June 8, according to officials. Students who appeared for the Maharashtra HSC board class 12 examination can access results by entering their roll number.

In case students are unhappy with their scores, they can get their individual subject-wise marks recounted (verification of marks) or obtain photocopies of answer sheets or apply for re-evaluation of answer sheets can do so after June 10 on the website, verification.mh-hsc.ac.in. the prescribed format for application is available on the same website.