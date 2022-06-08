scorecardresearch
Wednesday, June 08, 2022
Maharashtra Board HSC 12th Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Result today at mahresult.nic.in

Maharashtra Board HSC Result 2022, MSBSHSE Class 12th HSC Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Students will be able to check their results at mahresult.nic.in, mahresults.org.in, hscresult.mkcl.org and mh12.abpmajha.com.

By: Education Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: June 8, 2022 9:37:31 am
Maharashtra HSC Result 2022 LIVE: Once declared, students can check their results at mahresult.nic.in, hscresult.mkcl.org, mahahsscboard.maharashtra.gov.in.

Maharashtra Board HSC 12th Result 2022 Updates: The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) will announce the HSC Class 12 results on June 8, 2022. The HSC result will be announced at around 11 am while the class 12 result links will be activated after 1 pm. Students will be able to check their results at mahresult.nic.in, mahresults.org.in, hscresult.mkcl.org, mh12.abpmajha.com.

Read |Maharashtra HSC 12th result 2022 Date, time and websites announced by officials

The subject-wise edited marks of the students registered for the examination through 9 divisional education boards — Pune, Nagpur, Aurangabad, Mumbai, Kolhapur, Amravati, Nashik, Latur, Konkan will be available on the official website after 1 pm on June 8.

MSBSHSE HSC theory examinations were held from March 4 to April 7, 2022, and practical exams were held from February 14 to March 3, 2022. The result will be released on June 8, according to officials. Students who appeared for the Maharashtra HSC board class 12 examination can access results by entering their roll number.

In case students are unhappy with their scores, they can get their individual subject-wise marks recounted (verification of marks) or obtain photocopies of answer sheets or apply for re-evaluation of answer sheets can do so after June 10 on the website, verification.mh-hsc.ac.in. the prescribed format for application is available on the same website.

 

Live Blog

Maharashtra Board HSC 12th result LIVE updates: Check marks at mahresult.nic.in, mahresults.org.in, hscresult.mkcl.org, mh12.abpmajha.com

09:37 (IST)08 Jun 2022
Over 14 lakh students to get their scorecards today

A total of 14.85 lakh students had registered for the exams of which 8.17 lakh were boys while 6.68 lakh were girls. The MSBSHSE board exams for class 12 theory were conducted from March 4 to April 7, 2022, while the practical exams were held from February 14 to March 3, 2022. 

09:37 (IST)08 Jun 2022
09:37 (IST)08 Jun 2022
09:22 (IST)08 Jun 2022
Links to be active after result declaration

The result links are expected to be activated from 1 pm onwards. Students will be able to check their results at mahresult.nic.in, hscresult.mkcl.org, msbshse.co.in and hscresult.11thadmission.org.in.

09:10 (IST)08 Jun 2022
Maharashtra Board HSC 12th result today

The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) will announce the HSC Class 12 results on June 8, 2022. The result is expected to be announced at 11 a via press conference.

class 10 2022 Maharashtra Board HSC 12th result LIVE updates: Going by the previous years’ trend, the result will be declared at the MSBSHSE’s office in Pune at 11 am while the result will be active at 1 pm. File.

Maharashtra Board HSC 12th result LIVE updates: Due to a rise in Covid-19 cases, the HSC Class 12 exams were not conducted in 2021. The exams to be conducted from April 23 till May 29 but the state had cancelled the exams. The results were also prepared on the basis of an alternative means of assessment. Marks were calculated on the basis of a three-year assessment formula, similar to the one adopted by the CBSE. 

