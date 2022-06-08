Maharashtra HSC 12th Result 2022: How to check score online

Maharashtra Board MSBSHSE HSC class 12 Result 2022: The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) declared the HSC result today. The Class 12 boards result links will be available at 1 pm on the official website — mahresult.nic.in, mahresults.org.in, hscresult.mkcl.org, mh12.abpmajha.com.

The board practical exams for class 12 were conducted from February 14 to March 3, 2022, and the theory papers were held from March 4 to April 7, 2022. As many as 14.85 lakh students had registered for the exams of which 8.17 lakh were boys while 6.68 lakh were girl students.

Meanwhile this year, amongst the different streams, science recorded 98.3 pass percentage, Commerce 91.71 pass percentage, Arts 90.51 and HSC Vocational had an overall 92.40 passing percentage.

Maharashtra Board HSC 12 Result 2022: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official websites- mahresult.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, students may click on the result link — mahresult.nic.in

Step 3: On a new page, enter details such as roll number and date of birth

Step 4: The result will then be available on the screen

Students are advised to download and take a printout of their results for future reference.

MSBSHSE exams were conducted in two shifts – morning and evening. Students who appeared for the Maharashtra HSC board class 12 examination can access results by entering their roll number.

MSBSHSE Maharashtra HSC 12th Result 2022: How to apply for rechecking

Students who wish to get their marks recounted (verification of marks) or obtain photocopies or apply for re-evaluation of answer sheets can do so after June 10 on the website, verification.mh-hsc.ac.in the prescribed format for application is available on the same website.

For recounting of marks, students have to submit self-attested copies of their mark sheet and submit them online between June 10 to June 20.

While from February/March 2013, a complete rechecking of the answer sheet is available but students wishing to do so, will first have to apply for copies of the answer sheet and within five days of receiving the answer sheet, they can submit the application online along with prescribed fees and a copy of their answer sheet.

Additional details in this regard can be sought from schools or the divisional board office. The applications for photocopies of answer sheets can be made from June 10 to June 29. Students who have cleared all subjects in March-April 2022 examination but want to improve score will be eligible for two chances under the Class Improvement Scheme.

The forms for appearing for the supplementary exams will be made available online from June 10 onwards and details of the same will be conveyed by the board at a later date. The printed mark sheets will be distributed by the high school or junior college on June 17 at 3pm onwards.

In 2021, the HSC class 12 board examination was not conducted due to the pandemic. The results were taken on the basis of assessment, (MSBSHSE) board had recorded an overall passing percentage of 99.63 percent. Amongst the different streams, Science at 99.45 percent, Arts at 99.83 percent, Commerce at 99.91