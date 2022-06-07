Maharashtra HSC 12th result 2022 Date, Time and Websites Announced by Officials

Maharashtra HSC 12th result 2022 Date:The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) will release the results for the Higher Secondary Certificate examination on June 8 at 1 pm. Students can check their scores at the official website — mahresult.nic.in, mahresults.org.in, hscresult.mkcl.org, mh12.abpmajha.com.

The MSBSHSE board exams for class 12 theory were conducted from March 4 to April 7, 2022, while the practical exams were held from February 14 to March 3, 2022. A total of 14.85 lakh students had registered for the exams of which 8.17 lakh were boys while 6.68 lakh were girls.

Maharashtra HSC 12th result 2022 Date, Time and Websites

The officials have confirmed that the result will be announced on June 8. The indianexpress.com will alert the HSC students about the result data, pass percentage etc on this page. Going by the previous years’ trend, the result will be declared at the MSBSHSE’s office in Pune at 11 am while the result will be active at 1 pm.

The exams were divided into two shifts — morning and evening. The morning shift was held between 10:30 am to 2 pm and the evening shift at 3 pm to 6:30 pm. Students who appeared for the Maharashtra HSC board class 12 examination can access results by entering their roll number.

Maharashtra HSC board had announced that the class 12 examination scheduled on March 5 and March 7 stands postponed due to ‘unavoidable technical’ reasons. These exams were later conducted on April 5 and April 7, 2022.

However, reports claimed that the truck, transporting the question papers, caught fire near Sangamner ghat in Ahmednagar district due to which examsquestion papers scheduled on March 5 and 7 were destroyed. Hence, the exams were postponed.

Last year, the HSC Class 12 examination was not conducted due to the pandemic. The results were taken on the basis of assessment. In 2021, (MSBSHSE) board had recorded an overall passing percentage of 99.63 percent. Amongst the different streams, Science at 99.45 percent, Arts at 99.83 percent, Commerce at 99.91.