scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, June 07, 2022
Must Read

Maharashtra HSC 12th result 2022 Date, Time and Websites Announced by Officials

Maharashtra HSC 12th result 2022 Date: The board exams for class 12 theory were conducted from March 4 to April 7, 2022. The students can check their scores at the official website — mahresult.nic.in, hscresult.mkcl.org, and msbshse.co.in.

By: Education Desk | New Delhi I |
Updated: June 7, 2022 3:39:28 pm
mahresult, hsc result date, www.mahresult.nic.in, msbshse, msbshse hsc result, maha hsc, maha hsc result date, msbshse.co.in, hscresult.11thadmission.org.in, hscresult.mkcl.org, mahresult.nic.in, maharashtra board, maharashtra board 12th result, 12thresultMaharashtra HSC 12th Result 2022: Know when and where to check score (Representational Image)

Maharashtra HSC 12th result 2022 Date:The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) will release the results for the Higher Secondary Certificate examination on June 8 at 1 pm. Students can check their scores at the official website — mahresult.nic.in, mahresults.org.in, hscresult.mkcl.org, mh12.abpmajha.com.

The MSBSHSE board exams for class 12 theory were conducted from March 4 to April 7, 2022, while the practical exams were held from February 14 to March 3, 2022. A total of 14.85 lakh students had registered for the exams of which 8.17 lakh were boys while 6.68 lakh were girls.

Maharashtra HSC 12th result 2022 Date, Time and Websites

The officials have confirmed that the result will be announced on June 8. The indianexpress.com will alert the HSC students about the result data, pass percentage etc on this page. Going by the previous years’ trend, the result will be declared at the MSBSHSE’s office in Pune at 11 am while the result will be active at 1 pm.

The exams were divided into two shifts — morning and evening. The morning shift was held between 10:30 am to 2 pm and the evening shift at 3 pm to 6:30 pm. Students who appeared for the Maharashtra HSC board class 12 examination can access results by entering their roll number.

Best of Express Premium
Explained: Delhi’s deep ties in Gulf were delinked from faith, now ...Premium
Explained: Delhi’s deep ties in Gulf were delinked from faith, now ...
Explained: Why the Gulf matters for IndiaPremium
Explained: Why the Gulf matters for India
UPSC Key-June 6, 2022: Why and What to know about ‘Black Money’ to ‘Gait ...Premium
UPSC Key-June 6, 2022: Why and What to know about ‘Black Money’ to ‘Gait ...
Omar Abdullah: ‘Every single (Pandit) employee who goes back, I consider ...Premium
Omar Abdullah: ‘Every single (Pandit) employee who goes back, I consider ...
More Premium Stories >>

Maharashtra HSC board had announced that the class 12 examination scheduled on March 5 and March 7 stands postponed due to ‘unavoidable technical’ reasons. These exams were later conducted on April 5 and April 7, 2022. 

Also Read |CUET 2022 registration to begin on April 6: NTA

However, reports claimed that the truck, transporting the question papers, caught fire near Sangamner ghat in Ahmednagar district due to which examsquestion papers scheduled on March 5 and 7 were destroyed. Hence, the exams were postponed.

Last year, the HSC Class 12 examination was not conducted due to the pandemic. The results were taken on the basis of assessment. In 2021, (MSBSHSE) board had recorded an overall passing percentage of 99.63 percent. Amongst the different streams, Science at 99.45 percent, Arts at 99.83 percent, Commerce at 99.91.

🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access our in-depth reporting, explainers and opinions 🗞️

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jun 07: Latest News
Advertisement