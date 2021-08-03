Maharashtra HSC 12th result: 99.63% pass percentage; 91,420 students score above 90%

Maharashtra Board HSC 12th Result 2021: The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) declared the HSC results today. ​​The board has recorded an overall pass percentage of 99.63 per cent. Amongst the different streams, science recorded 99.45 pass percentage, Arts 99.83 pass percentage, Commerce 99.91, and HSC Vocational 98.80 pass percentage.

The result links will be activated at 4 pm for the HSC students. The class 12 results can be checked at the official websites – mahresult.nic.in, hscresult.mkcl.org, msbshse.co.in and hscresult.11thadmission.org.in.

In the HSC results declared, a total of 46 students scored 100 per cent results, while 91,420 students scored more than 90 per cent. Out of the 160 subjects, 70 per cent subjects had 100 per cent results. No junior college which had zero per cent results this year. Among the differently abled category, 99.51 per cent students have been declared pass.

The board has released a list of complaint redressal officers at every divisional level where the students can approach with their complaints regarding the results. A format for the complaint is available on the website — http://www.mahahsscboard.in, using which students can raise complaints. The complaint redressal officer will resolve the complaints/queries within 10 days.

The HSC Class 12 exams were not conducted this year due to the pandemic. The results have thus been formed on the basis of an alternative means of assessment. The exams were previously to be conducted from April 23 till May 29 and the practicals were to be conducted from April 1 till April 22. However, the state soon announced the cancellation of HSC or class 12 examinations, in view of the pandemic.

Meanwhile, the board declared class 10 results for the academic year 2020-21. This year the board recorded 99.95 pass per cent which is the highest the Maharashtra board has recorded for SSC results in the past 7 years. A total of 957 students received 100 per cent marks while 1,04,633 students received more than 90 per cent marks.