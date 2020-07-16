Maharashtra HSC 12th Result 2020: Praful Patel, Devendra Fadnavis congratulate students

Maharashtra HSC 12th result at mahresults.nic.in Maharashtra HSC 12th result at mahresults.nic.in

Maharashtra HSC 12th Result 2020: The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Education (MSBSHE) announced the state HSE results on Thursday afternoon. The state witnessed a significant improve in the performance as compared to the previous term, as the passing percentage rose by 4.78 per cent. The passing percentage this year stood at 90.66.

Impressed with the performance, several politicians including former state chief minister Devendra Fadnavis and union minister Praful Patel shared congratulatory messages on Twitter.

Fadnavis tweeted in the Marathi language, which roughly translates to, “Congratulations to all my young friends who have achieved great success in Class XII exams! This is an important stage in life! Take a new leap, take a leap … Be successful at every stage of life!”

Here are the tweets:

Congratulations to all the HSC pass out students on their huge & marvelous achievement! Good Luck to you as you move onto the next stage in your life. The future is bright and beautiful. Love it, strive for it & work for it!@VarshaEGaikwad #hscresults2020 #HSCResult #Exams2020 pic.twitter.com/oNgzLzO8JJ — Praful Patel (@praful_patel) July 16, 2020

बारावीच्या परीक्षेत घवघवीत यश संपादन करणार्‍या माझ्या सर्व युवा मित्रांचे मन:पूर्वक अभिनंदन !

आयुष्यातील हा महत्त्वाचा टप्पा !

नवी झेप, उत्तुंग भरारी घ्या…

आयुष्यातील प्रत्येक टप्प्यांवर यशस्वी व्हा ! — Devendra Fadnavis (@Dev_Fadnavis) July 16, 2020

For all those who have got their HSC results today – you have done your best and a bright future with a million opportunities awaits you! Remember, there's nothing you can't achieve if you set your mind to it. Best wishes to you all as you cross another milestone in life👏🏼 — CMO Maharashtra (@CMOMaharashtra) July 16, 2020

A total of 14,20,575 students appeared for the exams of which 12,81,712 students passed the exams. Girls once again outperformed the boys as 93.88 per cent girls who had appeared for the exams passed compared to boys’ 88.04 per cent.

Students can check their results at mahresult.nic.in, hscresult.mkcl.org, maharashtraeducation.com.

