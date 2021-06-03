Maharashtra govt to cancel Class XII state board exams

Due to the pandemic, the state government had earlier postponed the state board exams of classes X and XII. The Class XII board exams were to begin from April 23 and of Class X from April 30. (Express Photo by Sahil Walia)

A day after the Centre announced the cancellation of Class XII CBSE examinations due to the second Covid-19 wave, the Maharashtra government on Wednesday decided to cancel state board Class XII examinations.

The matter was discussed in the state Cabinet meeting on Wednesday. The decision will be referred to the State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA) and a formal announcement in this regard will be made in the next two days after getting its go-ahead, Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad said.

Gaikwad said that in a meeting held by the Centre with the education ministers of all states, the state had made a pitch for cancelling the Class XII exams.

“In that meeting, we had raised the issue of vaccination, health and safety of the children and impact on their mental health. The CM had also said that there should be a uniform policy on Class XII examination. We briefed the Cabinet today about the Centre and other states’ decision to cancel the exams. Now, the school education department will send a proposal to the SDMA, which will meet in a day or two, and a final decision will be taken,” Gaikwad told mediapersons.

On Tuesday, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray had thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi after the Union government cancelled Class XII CBSE exams. In his address to the state on Sunday, Thackeray had urged the PM to take an appropriate decision at the national level on Class XII and other important examinations.

Gaikwad said that in the prevailing Covid-19 situation, all decisions are being taken by the SDMA. “We had a meeting with the experts. We will start working on it after we get approval from SDMA (on cancellation of the exams),” she said when asked about the evaluation criteria for Class XII exams.

“For us, the health and safety of the children are important,” she added.

Due to the pandemic, the state government had earlier postponed the state board exams of classes X and XII. The Class XII

board exams were to begin from April 23 and of Class X from April 30.

Asked about the decision to cancel Class X board exams being challenged in the Bombay High Court, Gaikwad said: “The state government has informed the HC about the decision. The queries raised by HC will be answered through the advocate general.