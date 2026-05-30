Maharashtra forms task force to review NEP 2020 implementation in higher education sector

As per a circular, apart from being present at all meetings, these members also have to ensure the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 is effectively implemented in all these colleges. (Representational Image)

Maharashtra government’s higher and technical education department has constituted a state-level Task Force to take review of the implementation of National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 across universities and colleges in the state.

The purpose is to suggest solutions to difficulties in its implementation, and make necessary recommendations to the government in order to accelerate NEP 2020 implementation in the state’s higher education institutions.

Higher and technical education minister of Maharashtra Chandrakant Patil said that the state has already begun implementation of the NEP 2020 reforms, including four-year undergraduate degree programmes, the Academic Bank of Credit (ABC), the Major-Minor subject system, internships, the Indian Knowledge System (IKS) courses, and even skill-based education. “The newly formed task force will provide uniform academic and administrative guidance to educational institutions,” he said, further adding that the department aims to make higher education in Maharashtra more student-centric, research-oriented and skill-driven.