Maharashtra: Govt asks varsities to share exam timetable by Sept 7

Uday Samant added that the Governor has instructed universities to complete examination process by October 31. (File)

Higher and Technical Education Minister Uday Samant on Friday said all 13 non-agricultural universities have been asked to share respective exam timetable with the government by September 7, after holding discussions with their academic council and board of examination.

Sharing the recommendations of the state-level committee formed to look into exam modalities, Samant said viva and practical exams can be conducted through Skype, similar apps or through telephone. In case students are not able to appear for exams, universities will make provisions for re-conducting the exam.

The committee has also stated that the universities are in a position to provide provisional certificates to those students who are planning to go abroad for higher education.

The committee has recommended that the exams should be taken from home, should be of lesser duration, and could be online, in a blended mode, or through pen-paper approach.

“Different modes have been suggested, such as Multiple Choice Questions, Optical Mark Recognition, assignment based or open book test. The universities need to decide on a mode, syllabus and exam date after approval of university bodies. They need to revert latest by Tuesday, so that we can schedule meeting of State Disaster Management Authority,” said Samant.

He added that the Governor has instructed universities to complete examination process by October 31.

State Disaster Management Authority, presided by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, will make appropriate request to the University Grants Commission for extension of September 30 deadline for conducting exams, after receiving a timetable from the universities.

