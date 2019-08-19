Maharashtra Governor to lay foundation stone today for Student and Youth Movements centre at MU

Governor Ch Vidyasagar Rao will on Monday lay the foundation stone for the Professor Bal Apte Centre for Studies in Students and Youth Movements, which is due to come up at Mumbai University’s Kalina campus.

The rituals for bhoomi-pujan will be performed by Dattatrey Hosbale, RSS’s joint general secretary. Former chief minister Manohar Joshi, as well as ministers Chandrakant Dada Patil, Vinod Tawde and Ashish Shelar are also expected to be present at the occasion.

Rs 25 crore financial support has been provided by the state government for the construction of the centre. The state will also bear the cost of salaries for eleven faculty members. Moreover, MU has also been sanctioned more than Rs 12 crore from the district development fund, apart from funds received through CSR from various companies.

“World over, youth and student movements have contributed significantly towards social revolution. For scientific study and research of these movements, the centre has come into existence,” said a statement from Mumbai University.

The centre will train students to join NGOs on a local as well as international level. Students studying at the centre will be able to work as social and political analysts at the UN and other international institutions.