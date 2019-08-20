Maharashtra Governor lays foundation stone for centre on student movements at MU campus

The foundation stone for the latest entrant on Mumbai University’s Kalina campus, Professor Bal Apte Centre for Studies in Students and Youth Movements, was laid on Monday by governor Ch Vidyasagar Rao, in the presence of ministers Chandrakant Dada Patil, Vinod Tawde and Ashish Shelar, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) joint general secretary Dattatrey Hosbale and former chief minister Manohar Joshi.

With the architectural plan for the building approved, the centre will be constructed near the BKC gate of MU’s Kalina campus and will be five storied. The first three storeys will be reserved for academic purposes, whereas the other two will be reserved for dormitories and guess accommodation. The building is expected to be constructed within a year-and-a-half, said MU pro-vice chancellor Ravindra Kulkarni. Until then, one floor of the Sanskrit Bhavan has been reserved for the centre.

The first batch of the certificate course on ‘Youth Empowerment’, offered by the centre, began on August 16, will conclude on August 20. The five day certificate programme, to be conduced every month in different location, will have a maximum limit of 40 students and will be conducted every month. The content of the programme will change based on the audience and location. Two sessions will be hosted in a day, comprising of a series of lectures and activities. Leadership skills, The University Act and student elections are some components of the programme, which will be taught by resource persons hired from social organizations and related academic fields. The curriculum has been designed with the help of experts involved in social sciences, politics and economies, as well as those connected to research on student and youth activities.

‘Include Marathi in classical languages of India’

State Minister for Higher and Technical Education Ravindra Waikar on Monday wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for inclusion of Marathi language among classical languages in India. The letter also mentions making the same appeal to Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.