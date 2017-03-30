Maharashtra: Soon a website for students to report sexual harassment cases

Maharashtra’s Education Minister Vinod Tawde Maharashtra’s Education Minister Vinod Tawde

Maharashtra Education Department planned to create a website to tackle sexual harassment incidents in schools in view of the rise in such cases across the state, Education Minister Vinod Tawde told the state Assembly today. “Parents, teachers and citizens can use the proposed website to inform the government about cases of sexual harassment in educational institutions,” Tawde told the assembly during the question hour.

He said the complainant need not worry about facing a backlash. “Unless the complaint is verified and proved, the name of the educational institution and the accused will not be made public. Out of 100 cases, two complaints may be false…that does not mean 98 complainants should not come forward to file cases,” he said.

Tawde said many people were not aware of the existing helpline number 103. He said the (Bombay) High Court recently directed the installation of CCTVs in schools and it would be implemented soon.

“But CCTV is not the only option. We need to sensitise teachers to keep a check on behavioural changes of girl students and report to authorities concerned in educational institutions,” he added.

Bharti Lavhekar (BJP) demanded that the ‘Bal Sudhar Committee’, which probes such cases, be re-structured. Devyani Farande (BJP) said CCTVs should be made mandatory in all government and private schools.

