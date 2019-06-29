Maharashtra: Government extends deadline for FYJC online admissions

THE STATE government has extended the deadline for the first year junior college (FYJC) online admission process by five days to allow students from the Maratha community to benefit from the reservation of seats.

The decision comes a day after the Bombay High Court (HC) ruled that the quota extended by the state government to the community by categorising them as Socially and Educationally Backward Class (SEBC) was valid. On the basis of the court’s order, 12 per cent of all seats will be reserved for students from the community.

School Education Minister Ashish Shelar declared in the Legislative Assembly on Friday that the final date for submission of applications for the online process has been extended to July 4. The previous deadline was June 29. Accordingly, the announcement of the first merit list has now been advanced by six days — from July 6 to July 12.

With close to 34,251 seats reserved for the community, the move to allow more time to students avail the benefit. In Mumbai alone, 15,531 SEBC seats have been offered.

Interestingly, the government had already provided the reserved seats when it first announced the timetable for FYJC admissions in March. But the applicants applied for 13 per cent of the reserved under the SEBC. “We feel that many needy Maratha students had applied under the general category due to the pendency of the court case. Now that the court has upheld the quota, we are confident that most will now avail the benefit. There is a need to give them some more time to apply,” said a BJP minister.

Shelar said, “Since many students have applied under the general category, a large number of seats under the SEBC would have remained vacant, depriving the students of the benefit.” He added that a large number of vacant seats also existed under the 10 per cent Economically Weaker Sections quota.

The government announced that caste validity certificates won’t be insisted upon from those applying under the SEBC quota at the time of admission. “An undertaken from a parent on plain paper will be acceptable,” Shelar announced, adding that the “students would have to submit caste and income certificates within three months of admission”. While the first merit list will now come out on July 12, the second and third one would come out on July 22 and August 1.