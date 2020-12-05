Maharashtra FYJC Jr College allotment list for round II admissions today

FYJC admissions second list check at 11thadmissions.org.in (Express Photo by Ganesh Shirsekar/Representational)

The School Education and Sports Department of the Government of Maharashtra will release the second list of junior college allotment for regular admission today. Interested can check the list by visiting their respective college logins. The cut-off list will be displayed today and SMS will also be sent to students, as per the official notice.

If a student wants to proceed with the seat allotted to them, they will have to confirm the same by December 9. The window will close by December 9, 5 pm. For students who have been allotted seats in the choice of their first preference, it is compulsory to take admission in allotted junior colleges. If such a student fail to take admission or reject it, they will be blocked for further rounds, as per the rules.

Because of the pandemic, the admission process is being held virtually. Students will have to submit their fee only through digital modes which can consist of NEFT, online payment, e-wallet payment etc. Those who submit payment will book their seats. In case any seats are still left, a list of vacant seats will be released and the third regular admission round will be held to fill those seats. The schedule for the third round or any special round thereafter has not been released yet.

A total of 2,77,678 students had registered for the junior college or FYJC admissions, There are a total of 844 colleges in which 2,42,234 seats are to be filled, as per the official data. As of now, the first round of admissions has been done.

