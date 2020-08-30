Maharashtra FYJC first merit list to be released today, how to apply for admission

Maharashtra FYJC first merit list will be available at mumbai.11thadmission.net. Representational image/ file

Maharashtra FYJC first merit list 2020: The first merit list for admissions to Maharashtra First Year Junior College (FYJC) will be released on Sunday, August 30. The candidates can check the merit list through the official website, mumbai.11thadmission.net. Students who wish to take admission will have to confirm their seat by September 3 (5 pm).

The vacant seats will be moved on in the next counselling round. Between 5 pm and 8 pm on September 3, junior colleges will display the status of admitted students in regular round I. It is mandatory for students allotted their first-preference colleges to confirm admissions. Those failing to do so will be blocked for further regular rounds, and will only be considered during special rounds later.

The merit list will be available at the websites- mumbai.11thadmission.org.in, pune.11thadmission.org.in, aurangabad.11thadmission.org.in, amravati.11thadmission.org.in, nashik.11thadmission.org.in, nagpur.11thadmission.org.in.

More than one lakh seats are available for FYJC admissions this year across 304 junior colleges, for which 98,946 students registered. The merit list for seats reserved for management quota, intra-institutional in-house quota and minority quota was displayed by colleges as part of the zero round. Now, three regular rounds will be arranged for admission to all streams.

Last year, of the 1.6 lakh SSC students who applied online for admission, 1.2 lakh were allotted colleges in the first merit list itself. The highest cut-off was for St Xavier’s College for arts at 94 per cent, for commerce NM College had the highest cut-off of 93.6 per cent.

