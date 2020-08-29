Maharashtra FYJC first merit list tomorrow: Here’s what to do next

FYJC admission first merit list to be out on August 30 (Representational image)

Maharashtra FYJC first merit list 2020: The first merit list for admission to first-year junior college (FYJC) Maharashtra will be released on August 30. More than 1 lakh seats are available for FYJC admissions this year across 304 junior colleges, for which 98,946 students registered, as reported by The Indian Express earlier.

Based on preference and marks obtained by students in board exams, a college-wise merit list will be released. Those who wish to take admission will have to confirm their seat by September 3, 5 pm. The vacant seats will be moved on in the next counselling round. Between 5 pm and 8 pm on September 3, junior colleges will display the status of admitted students in Regular Round I.

Maharashtra FYJC first merit list 2020: Where to check

Applicants need to visit websites corresponding to their region For Mumbai, the website link is mumbai.11thadmission.org.in. Similarly for others –

— pune.11thadmission.org.in

— aurangabad.11thadmission.org.in,

— amravati.11thadmission.org.in

— nashik.11thadmission.org.in

— nagpur.11thadmission.org.in

Maharashtra FYJC first merit list 2020: Rules for admission

For students who will be allotted to first preference, it is compulsory to take admission. In case a student is given college of first preference and yet fails to take admission, they will be blocked for further regular rounds and will be considered during special round only.

Last year, of the 1.6 lakh SSC students who applied online for admission, 1.2 lakh were allotted colleges in the first merit list itself. The highest cut-off was for St Xavier’s College for arts at 94 per cent, for commerce NM College had the highest cut-off of 93.6 per cent. Father Agnel Multipurpose School and Junior College had the highest cut-off for science at 93.4 per cent.

