Maharashtra FYJC admissions: Slight dip in cut-offs in second list

Continuing with the trend in the last couple of years, there is a slight dip in the second cut-off list compared to the first list for admissions to degree courses in city colleges.

For BMS, the cut-off in Mithibai College is 95.20 per cent in the second list, whereas for BFM it is 93.4 per cent. In Hinduja College, for BAF and BFM, the cut-offs are 84.92 and 82 per cent.

In HR College, for BCom, the cut-off is 93.60 per cent compared to 96 per cent in the first list.

“High cut-offs for BCom has generally been the case since the past few years and has not dropped below 90 at our college,” said principal Parag Thakkar. “The dip in second merit list is by 1-2 per cent as expected. This is because for placements, companies consider BCom at par with other commerce courses. The specialisation is not given as much importance as skills developed by the student.”

At KC College, the drop in BCom cut-off from first list is 1 per cent, from 92 to 91 per cent. BSc saw a drop of 9 per cent, from 74 per cent to 65 per cent. Principal Hemlata Bagla said, “The dip in self-financed courses is about 1-2 per cent, whereas for science it is down by 5-7 per cent. For other courses, the dip is by four to five per cent.”

“BMS has seen stable this year. For Commerce, we have about 150 seats for outsiders, while the rest are filled with in-house students,” said RA Poddar College principal Shobhana Vasudevan.

About the trend in the second merit list, Jai Hind College Principal Ashok Wadia said, “As students are cautious about securing seats, they apply for all possible options… Our number of applications for BMS and BMM is humongous. Whereas our seats for BA are almost full. This year, the number of outstation students are almost one fourth of all students.”