Thursday, August 18, 2022

Maharashtra FYJC admissions: Over 65% seats remain vacant after two round of admissions

Another round of admission has now started from today as candidates can restart confirming their applications to vie for FYJC seat. The next merit list will be declared on August 22.

Overall, out of total FYJC intake of 371277 seats from 1015 colleges; 244186 seats remain vacant. Express Photo by Ganesh Shirsekar/ representational image.

After completion of the second round of admission in the centralised admission process (CAP), which is held online; a little over 65 percent of total seats in First Year Junior College (FYJC) remain vacant. Overall, out of total FYJC intake of 371277 seats from 1015 colleges; 244186 seats remain vacant.

Another round of admission has now started from today as candidates can restart confirming their applications to vie for FYJC seat. The next merit list will be declared on August 22.

At the end of the second round of admissions on Wednesday, out of a total seat allotment of 69,691 in the second round, only 24146 students have confirmed admissions. After completion of the first round of admissions; out of 1,39,651 candidates who were allotted seats, only 67963 had confirmed admissions.

The total intake for the centralised admission process (CAP) for FYJC is 234878. However, at this stage when two rounds of CAP are completed; only 91727 students have confirmed admissions on the allotted seats. A total of 143151 seats remain vacant. In case of admission completed on ‘Quota’ seats such as minority and management quota offered at colleges; out of the total intake of 136399 seats; admissions are confirmed only on 35364; leaving 101035 seats vacant.

According to information provided by the office of the Deputy Director of Education, Mumbai which conducts the CAP, the quota admission will continue until the end of the third CAP round. Colleges will be surrendering vacancy from quota seats for CAP on August 24 to be included for the fourth round of CAP which will start on August 25.

 

First published on: 18-08-2022 at 01:52:20 pm
