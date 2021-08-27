Maharashtra FYJC admissions begin today, first cut-off released

Maharashtra FYJC first cut-off 2021: The first cut-off list for admissions to Maharashtra First Year Junior College (FYJC) has been released today on August 27. The candidates can check the merit list through the official website, mumbai.11thadmission.org.in. Students who wish to take admission will have to confirm their seats.

RD and SH National College and SWA Science College has released the first round cut-off for various courses. The cut-off for arts is 380 marks or 76 per cent, commerce unaided is 415 marks or 83 per cent, commerce unaided is 363 marks or 72.6 per cent, science aided is 412 marks or 82.4 per cent and science unaided is 402 marks or 80.4 per cent.

This year, a total of 3,75,351 applications were registered of which 3,06,111 were eligible for FYJC admissions for the academic year 2021-2022. The list will cover students from Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), Pune, Pimpri-Chinchwad, Nashik, Nagpur and Amravati.

Candidates, after verifying that they meet the required FYJC first cut-off can register and apply online for admission to class 11. The respective FYJC will verify the candidates’ documents uploaded by them during the online FYJC admission process 2021 and after scrutiny will approve their admission.