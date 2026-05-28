Maharashtra FYJC admissions: Several junior colleges miss round 1 allotment after being left out of admission system

Several junior colleges in the interiors of Maharashtra have missed out on the first round of admissions for which merit list will be declared on Friday. The reason – they were missing from the centralised online system’s registry of colleges for First Year Junior College (FYJC) admissions.

It required for a few of them to move court, following which the Director of School (Secondary) Education has now issued an order to regional deputy directors to ensure that they are added to the system. A special access to the system will now be given on June 4 to update details of missing colleges, after regional officers verify their documents. Subsequently they will be able to participate in the second round of admissions.

Although the issue is now resolved, these colleges complain that they have missed out on their chance of admitting the high-scoring candidates who are now going to get alternate seat allotment in the first round. There is no clarity on exactly how many junior colleges are impacted by this technical error. According to the office of Director of School (Secondary) education which conducted the online central admission process (CAP) for FYJC; this will be cleared on June 4 when the system will show new entries of colleges.

Out of three colleges who moved to the Aurangabad bench of the Bombay High Court with a writ petition to include their names – two were from Dharashiv and one from Latur. One of them is Shikshan Maharshi Dnyandeo Mohekar Junior College in Kalamb tehsil of Dharashiv district. Secretary of this college, Ashokrao Mohekar, said, “We found out about the glitch when a few high-scoring students from nearby locality approached us with complaints of not being able to find this college in the online system. We were shocked to know about this as this meant we are out of the FYJC admissions system, which can now happen only through online CAP. We immediately approached the concerned office. But with no clarity on how this will be resolved, we decided to approach the court along with two other colleges facing the similar issue.” The other two colleges are – Ramkrushna Paramhans College in Dharashiv and Dayanand Science Junior College in Latur.

Mohekar said that there may be more colleges but considering the paucity of time to resolve the matter before admission concludes, they decided to go ahead with the writ petition along with two others who they could find immediately. “The writ petition is now disposed of on May 26, after the concerned office assured the court that missing names will be included in the system. But we will miss the first round of admission,” he said.

Following the court order, Director of School (Secondary) Education, Mahesh Palkar issued an order (dated May 26) pulling up divisional authorities over the exclusion of several junior colleges from the ongoing FYJC admission process for academic year 2026–27. In the letter issued to all regional deputy directors, the department warned officials of strict accountability, citing delays in updating college information despite repeated instructions. Further instructing regional officers to immediately submit details of junior colleges from their respective division that were not included in this year’s online admission process, along with related information such as U-DISE codes, type of grant, etc.

The letter further noted, “A facility for updating junior college information will be made available to you on June 4, 2026. You are instructed to ensure that the required action is completed within the prescribed time.” Palkar said that this will be a chance for all junior colleges to ensure that their names are part of the system.

Story continues below this ad

Most of the affected colleges are from interiors of Maharashtra where the process of online centralised admission system for FYJC is very new. “These colleges as well as regional offices may be unaware of all the formalities required to be completed for the online CAP for FYJC,” said an official from the department.

Last year, the Maharashtra government extended online CAP for FYJC admission to the entire state, which was originally limited to urban districts such as Mumbai, Pune, Nagpur, Nashik and Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. The extended online CAP according to the government is one equal chance for all aspiring FYJC candidates to apply for available colleges across the state through one centralised process. But there is consistent opposition to the system from interiors of Maharashtra where colleges claim that their offline system of admissions was smoother.