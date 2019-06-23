Maharashtra FYJC admissions 2019 begin: Check how to apply, documents needed, counselling schedule

FYJC admissions 2019: The online admission process for the first year junior colleges (FYJC) in Maharashtra has started from Wednesday, June 19, 2019. The students who want to apply can do so through the official website of the colleges. The admission process will be concluded on August 3 with the special round.

Students who have cleared their class 10th or its equivalent exam from a recognised board can check. The first general merit list will be displayed at 6 pm on July 6, 2019. General admissions for online merit list will be done between 11 am and 5 pm on July 8 and July 9, and from 11 am to 3 pm on July 10.

FYJC admissions 2019: Schedule

Zero round: Scheduled to be held from June 19 to 23, 2019 in this round, candidates who have not filled Part I and Part II of the admission forms will fill both Part I and Part II and those who have filled Part I will fill Part II.

First round (July 6, 2019): General admissions for online merit list will be done between 11 am and 5 pm on July 8 and July 9, and from 11 am to 3 pm on July 10.

Second round (July 15): Students can take admission for the general merit list on July 16 and July 11 (between 11 am and 5 pm) and on July 17 (between 11 am to 3 pm).

Third round (July 23): Students who wish to take admission through the third general merit list can do so between 11 am to 5 pm on July 24 and July 25.

Special Round (July 31): Students who wish to take admission through the special list can do so on August 1 and August 2, between 11 am and 5 pm.

FYJC admissions 2019: Application process

For board students

– Students will get a chance to select only one stream

– Students will be allowed to choose only 10 colleges

– If you wish to change the stream, your seat will be allocated to another student

– Though FYJC is a centralised admission process, some college reserve seats for students who scored good marks.

For non-board students

– Students from CBSE, ICSE, NIOS, other boards have to fill up their ‘best five’ scores in the admission process

– For the sgtudents from ICSE, the subject group will be considered for admission to FYJC

– NIOS, other open school students have to fill up marks as shown on their mark sheet

– For the students from International Board (IB), the marks secured in the subjects need to be calculated and converted out of 500.

Documents needed for FYJC admission 2019

– Original school leaving certificate

– Class 10 mark sheet

– Caste certificate

FYJC admission 2019: How to apply online

Step 1: Visit the individual college website

Step 2: Click on the counselling process

Step 3: Enter the login id and password

Step 4: Complete the part I registration, then proceed with part II

Step 5: In the part II registration, choose the colleges

Step 6: Confirm the option form

Step 7: Download it, and take a print out for further reference.

The time table for Fully Flexible Credit System (FFCS) round will be announced later. Junior colleges can start regular classes for class 11 after completing 70% of the students. Junior colleges will be permitted to surrender vacant quota seats for Management and In-House according to the instructions given on the website. Vacant quota seats for Minority Quota can be surrendered by junior colleges afte the third merit list. It is compulsory to upload admissions for Bifocal subjects including quota admissions.