Maharashtra FYJC Admissions: 100s of allotted seats revoked as list announced without factoring re-evaluation marks

Hundreds of first-year junior college (FYJC) seats allotted in round two of admissions in Maharashtra were revoked as the merit list did not take into account re-evaluated Class 12 marks. The error was realised after the list was announced at 10 am on June 13, as Director of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Mahesh Palkar.
The website was subsequently shut down for a few hours, and a revised seat matrix factoring the re-evaluated marks was prepared. The new allotment list was then published on the website on the same day. This pushed 100-150 students out of their initially allotted seats, said Palkar. “However, I do not have the exact figure, and we are working on it,” he further said.
Palkar told The Indian Express, “Some students who had gotten lower marks before but increased their marks after re-evaluation had to be allotted seats according to their new marks. This led to some students who had been allotted seats in the initial list being pushed out of those seats. It is not appropriate to allot them the seat if they have not received the required marks on merit.”
However, some students had already clicked on the admit button on the website before it was taken down for the list change. One such student arrived at the college he was allotted on May 15 for confirmation of admission, but was told that the revised list did not have his name and he could not be given admission. The student visited the Regional Deputy Director’s office to submit a complaint regarding the issue.
Palkar said that such students will be allotted a seat according to their marks on merit in the next round.
A total of 1,32,547 students have confirmed their admissions in junior colleges across the state till June 15. Divisional region-wise, admission numbers are as follows: Amravati (14,511), Chh Sambhajinagar (17,533), Kolhapur (11,574), Latur (8972), Mumbai (27,185), Nagpur (15,926), Nashik (14,654), Pune (22,192). Students have till 6 pm on June 16 to confirm their FYJC admissions by physically visiting the colleges allotted to them.