Maharashtra FYJC Admissions: 100s of allotted seats revoked as list announced without factoring re-evaluation marks

The error was realised after the list was announced at 10 am on June 13, as Director of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Mahesh Palkar. (Express Photo by Kamleshwar Singh/ representative

Hundreds of first-year junior college (FYJC) seats allotted in round two of admissions in Maharashtra were revoked as the merit list did not take into account re-evaluated Class 12 marks. The error was realised after the list was announced at 10 am on June 13, as Director of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Mahesh Palkar.

The website was subsequently shut down for a few hours, and a revised seat matrix factoring the re-evaluated marks was prepared. The new allotment list was then published on the website on the same day. This pushed 100-150 students out of their initially allotted seats, said Palkar. “However, I do not have the exact figure, and we are working on it,” he further said.