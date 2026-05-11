Maharashtra FYJC CAP schedule updated: Part 2 registration opens, provisional merit list on May 14

Students are required to register at the university's dedicated admissions portal — muugadmission.samarth.edu.in — which will go live on May 6 at 11 am. (Representational Image/Express Photo by Kevin D Souza)

After the declaration of SSC results by the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE), an updated schedule for the online Centralised Admission Process (CAP) for First Year Junior College (FYJC) has been issued.

While students were already allowed to begin registration by filling part 1 of the form, which includes basic details of candidates, from May 11, Part 2 of the form is also open for FYJC aspirants. And a provisional general merit list will be declared on May 14.

Maharashtra FYJC Admission 2026: CAP Round 1 schedule

Date Process Information 21 May 2026 Time for new registration 23 May 2026 to 26 May 2026 Allotment process 26 May 2026 Declaration of first merit list with college allotments 26 May 2026 to 28 May 2026 Time to confirm admissions on allotted seats 29 May 2026 Display of vacant seats after CAP Round 1

From the last academic year, the online CAP for FYJC admissions has been extended for all junior colleges across the state. For the academic year 2026-27, students were provided the facility to fill Part 1 of the form from April 10, 2026. As per information shared by the Director of School (Secondary) Education wh0 conducts FYJC admissions, until the SSC results were declared on May 8, nearly 8 lakh students have already completed filling Part 1 of the form.