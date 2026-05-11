Students are required to register at the university's dedicated admissions portal — muugadmission.samarth.edu.in — which will go live on May 6 at 11 am. (Representational Image/Express Photo by Kevin D Souza)
After the declaration of SSC results by the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE), an updated schedule for the online Centralised Admission Process (CAP) for First Year Junior College (FYJC) has been issued.
While students were already allowed to begin registration by filling part 1 of the form, which includes basic details of candidates, from May 11, Part 2 of the form is also open for FYJC aspirants. And a provisional general merit list will be declared on May 14.
Maharashtra FYJC Admission 2026: CAP Round 1 schedule
Date
Process Information
21 May 2026
Time for new registration
23 May 2026 to 26 May 2026
Allotment process
26 May 2026
Declaration of first merit list with college allotments
26 May 2026 to 28 May 2026
Time to confirm admissions on allotted seats
29 May 2026
Display of vacant seats after CAP Round 1
From the last academic year, the online CAP for FYJC admissions has been extended for all junior colleges across the state. For the academic year 2026-27, students were provided the facility to fill Part 1 of the form from April 10, 2026. As per information shared by the Director of School (Secondary) Education wh0 conducts FYJC admissions, until the SSC results were declared on May 8, nearly 8 lakh students have already completed filling Part 1 of the form.
Part 2 of the form, which is now open for candidates to fill, includes details such as marks obtained in Class 10 and names of colleges (minimum 1 and maximum 10) in order of preference for admission.
Maharashtra FYJC Admission 2026: Zero round schedule
Date
Centralised Admission Process Information
8 May 2026 to 10 May 2026
Student registration and online submission of Part 1 of the application form.
11 May 2026 to 13 May 2026
1. Filling in academic qualification details and submitting Part 1 of the application form.
2. Students can simultaneously apply online for Part 2 (Quota) for the Zero Round under Management / In-House / Minority quota.
14 May 2026 to 15 May 2026
Students can fill preferences for a minimum of 1 and a maximum of 10 junior colleges.
16 May 2026
Display of the Provisional General Merit List.
16 May 2026 to 18 May 2026
1. Students may submit objections/correction requests regarding the provisional merit list through “Grievance Redressal” in their student login.
2. Online resolution of objections/correction requests by the concerned Deputy Director of Education.
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3. Finalisation of grievance redressal by the concerned Deputy Director of Education.
19 May 2026 to 20 May 2026
1. Finalisation of the General Merit List (a one-time process).
2. Zero Round allotment for Management / In-House / Minority quota.
20 May 2026
Department-wise college lists for admissions under Minority, Quota, In-House, and Management quota Zero Round will be issued. Vacant seats will be surrendered.
Display of vacant seats.
Display of seats for the First Round (including quota seats).
The admission process will include three regular rounds, a fourth one to be an ‘open to all’ round, and a special fifth round for girls. Students are urged to complete the registration process as per the instructions provided. For now, two schedules are declared – one for ‘zero round’, which includes admissions under Minority, management, and in-house quota, and another for the first CAP Round, which includes regular admissions. Updated schedules will be declared on a time-to-time. While all details will be updated on the official portal- mahafyjcadmissions.in, there is also a helpline number – 8530955564, for students to resolve any query regarding FYJC admissions.
Pallavi Smart is a Principal Correspondent with The Indian Express, Mumbai Bureau. Her reporting is singularly focused on the education sector, demonstrating exceptional Expertise and Authority across the entire spectrum of learning, from foundational schooling to advanced higher education. She is a highly Trustworthy source for policy, institutional developments, and systemic issues affecting students, teachers, and parents in Maharashtra.
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