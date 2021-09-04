Maharashtra FYJC 2nd merit list 2021 released: How to check

Maharashtra FYJC 2nd merit list 2021: The second cut-off list for admissions to Maharashtra First Year Junior College (FYJC) has been released today. The candidates can check the merit list through the official website — 11thadmission.org.in. Students who wish to take admission will have to confirm their seats.

This year, over 3.75 lakh students have applied of which 3.06 lakh were eligible for FYJC admissions for the academic year 2021-2022. The list will cover students from Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), Pune, Pimpri-Chinchwad, Nashik, Nagpur and Amravati.

Maharashtra FYJC 2nd merit list 2021: How to check

Step 1 – Go to the official website for Maharashtra 11th Admissions – 11thadmission.org.in.

Step 2 – On the homepage, click on the ‘Region.’ tab

Step 3 – Enter your credentials to login.

Step 4 – FYJC Merit List 2021 will be displayed on the screen

After verifying that they meet the required FYJC second cut-off, the candidates can register and apply online for admission to class 11. The respective authority will verify the candidates’ documents uploaded by them during the online FYJC admission process 2021 and after scrutiny will approve their admission.

In the FYJC first merit list, the cut-off scores for this year’s admissions have dropped by 2 to 3 per cent across various streams. The highest number of students enrolled in the first round were from Mumbai Metropolitan Region (1,17,883), followed by Pune and Nagpur (14,245).

The Maharashtra government had earlier planned to introduce the common entrance test for admission in FYJC. However, the Bombay High Court cancelled the decision while noting it was a case of “gross injustice” and would be a threat to the lives of students, in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.