Maharashtra FYJC 11th admission 2020 begins; check eligibility, application criteria

Maharashtra FYJC 11th admission 2020: For Mumbai, the website link is mumbai.11thadmission.org.in. Representational image/ file

Maharashtra FYJC 11th admission 2020: The online admission process for the first year junior colleges (FYJC) in Maharashtra has started. The students who want to apply can do so through the official website. State Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad tweeted, “For 11th Online Admission Process in Mumbai Metropolitan Area, Pune-Pimpri Chinchwad, Nashik, Aurangabad, Amravati, Nagpur Municipal Area- 11thadmission.org.in. This website was inaugurated today.”

For Mumbai, the website link is mumbai.11thadmission.org.in. Similarly for others are pune.11thadmission.org.in, aurangabad.11thadmission.org.in, amravati.11thadmission.org.in, nashik.11thadmission.org.in, nagpur.11thadmission.org.in.

Students who have cleared their class 10th or its equivalent exam from a recognised board can apply. After the registration is completed, the department will release the merit lists for various courses. Students can then apply for admission to the preferred FYJC.

Admission criteria for board and non-board students

For board students, the students will get a chance to select only one stream and be allowed to choose only 10 colleges. For non-state board students, students belonging to other boards including ICSE, CBSE who wish to enroll themselves in FYJC colleges need to fill up their ‘best five’ scores in the admission process.

For ICSE, the subject group will be considered for admission to FYJC. NIOS, other open school students have to fill up marks as shown on their mark sheet.

Documents required during admission

— Original School Leaving Certificate

— Original Class 10 Marks Sheet

— Caste Certificate (only for reserved categories)

Maharashtra FYJC admissions 2020: How to fill form

In order to fill the FYJC forms, students are required to collect an information booklet from their respective schools. However, in order to maintain zero contact to check the spread of the novel coronavirus, the state education department is planning to release it online.

Step 1: Students can find all the details regarding the FYJC admissions in the booklet, including the login credentials and the website to visit.

Step 2: Visit the official website of FYJC

Step 3: Enter the login id and password

Step 4: Provide your personal details and complete Part 1 of the registration process

Step 5: After completion of Part 1, proceed with the second part of the registration process

Step 6: In this, we need to choose the college

Step 7: After this confirm your submissions.

The dates for filling part 2 which includes entering marks and college preferences will be notified soon. The education department is also planning to launch a mobile application to facilitate the admission process. Colleges will also grant provisional admissions to students and the fee payment procedure would be made online.

