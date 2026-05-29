FYJC Admission 2026 Maharashtra Live Updates: At what time will first allotment list be released?

FYJC CAP 1 admission list will be made live at mahafyjcadmissions.in (Express image/ representative)

Maha FYJC Admission 2026 Merit List Live Updates: The Maharashtra School Education Department will today release the first allotment list for First-Year Junior College (FYJC) admissions 2026 at 11 am. The official website to check the Maharasjyra FYJC admission list is mahafyjcadmissions.in. The admission process for CAP and quota round 1 will continue until June 3 (6 pm).

The first merit-based allotment list will determine admissions to junior colleges across major regions, including Mumbai, Pune, Nagpur, Nashik, and Amravati. Seat allotments will be prepared based on students’ merit scores, reservation categories, and preference order submitted during the application process. Students allotted seats will have to complete document verification and confirm admissions at their allotted colleges between May 29 and June 3.

Story continues below this ad Once the allotment results are published, candidates can log in using their application credentials to check the allotted college and stream. Students satisfied with their allotted seat can proceed with admission confirmation, while those seeking better options may participate in subsequent CAP rounds. The schedule for the second admission round is expected to be announced on June 5. The Maharashtra FYJC admission 2026 process will include three regular rounds, a fourth one to be an ‘open to all’ round, and a special fifth round for girls. Live Updates May 29, 2026 07:29 AM IST FYJC Admission 2026 Maharashtra Live Updates: Maharashtra extends FYJC CAP process across entire state Maharashtra’s online centralised admission process for FYJC admissions was expanded statewide last year after being limited earlier to cities like Mumbai, Pune, Nashik, Nagpur and Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. The CAP system now covers junior college admissions across urban and rural districts. May 29, 2026 07:19 AM IST FYJC Admission 2026 Maharashtra Live Updates: Students can check allotment status online from today Candidates applying for Maharashtra FYJC admissions 2026 can access the first round allotment list through the official admission website. The merit list includes allotted college details, stream information, and further admission confirmation schedules for selected candidates. May 29, 2026 07:11 AM IST FYJC Admission 2026 Maharashtra Live Updates: First merit list to be released today on official portal Maharashtra FYJC Admission 2026 first merit list is scheduled to be released on May 29 through the centralised admission portal. Students who registered for Class 11 admissions across the state will be able to check allotted junior colleges online using their login credentials. Express Photo by Kamleshwar Singh/ representative The FYJC admission website reportedly crashed for several hours on May 21 and again on May 22, causing inconvenience to thousands of students trying to complete the application process. Following the disruption, the Directorate of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education issued a revised schedule extending the registration timeline by two additional days. Explaining the reason behind the crash, Director of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Mahesh Palkar said that a large number of users were spending considerable time on the college and seat-search links available on the portal, resulting in excessive traffic load on the system. Officials later removed those links and instead uploaded the information in PDF format to reduce pressure on the website infrastructure.

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