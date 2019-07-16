Maharashtra fee aid: Education officials want clarity about implementation

A day after the state government said it will reimburse fees of open category students seeking admission in private colleges due to lack of seats in government colleges following the of Socially and Economically Backward Category (SEBC) quota, education officials said they were waiting for clarity over its implementation.

CET cell commissioner Anand Rayate said, “While we were a part of the meeting held in this regard with the principal secretary of medical education, we are yet to receive written instructions. PG students who have already taken admissions… will be required to send a claim, which will be scrutinised to ensure the seat has been acquired on merit.”

“Issues such as how much fees will be paid for which college and student will also need to be resolved. For PG students, we will not be able to ascertain beneficiary students since admissions are over. For UG admissions, we will come to know after round 1 and 2,” he added.

DMER chief Dr Tatyarao Lahane said the provision is only for UG open category students who don’t get admission in government colleges despite merit.

Several deans of private and deemed medical colleges The Indian Express spoke to were not aware of the provision. “While the fees of government colleges are nearly Rs 55,000 to Rs 60,000 per student per year, those in private colleges or deemed universities start from Rs 6-7 lakh. This will put a burden on the taxpayers’ money,” said an official.