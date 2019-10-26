Maharashtra Entrance Test Cell MHT-CET 2020 schedule released, check exam dates

MHT-CET 2020: State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra has released the schedule for the Maharashtra Common Entrance Test (MHT CET). The examination will be conducted in multiple shifts from May 16 to 20, 2020. The examination will be conducted in computer-based mode.

The MHT-CET entrance examination conducted for admission to engineering, agriculture and pharmacy. The state CET cell has already released the syllabus and marking scheme for the same through a notification.

The entrance examinations would be conducted for 16 programmes offered at various institutes in Maharashtra. Most of the examinations are to be held online with only three courses — Bachelor of Fine Arts (practical), Bachelor of Physical Education and Masters of Physical Education — to have offline, on-field examinations.

The examinations will be conducted for MBA, MMS, Masters in Computer Applications, Bachelor of Legislative Law five and three years’ courses, Bachelor in Engineering/ technology, Bachelor in Pharmacy, Bachelor of Fine Arts, Master of Architecture, Master of Hotel Management and Catering Technology, Bachelor of Hotel Management and Catering Technology, Bachelor of Physical Education, Masters of Physical Education, B.Ed, M.Ed integrated course, B.A./B.Sc-B.Ed integrated course, B.Ed (general and special) and Master of Physiotherapy/ Occupational Therapy/Audio speech-language pathology/prosthetics and orthotics.

The candidates can download the detailed schedule from the website- mahacet.org, and can take a print out for further reference.