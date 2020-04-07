Start multipurpose testing labs in the campus: Maharashtra education minister to 13 non-agricultural universities

Maharashtra Higher and Technical education minister Uday Samant Maharashtra Higher and Technical education minister Uday Samant

Higher and Technical education minister Uday Samant on Monday directed vice-chancellors of all 13 non-agricultural universities in Maharashtra to work towards starting multipurpose testing labs in the campus that can be useful in detection of not only Covid-19 but other types of viruses as well.

Marathwada University has already begun this type of facility. For this purpose, the department will ensure that permissions will immediately be given by the central government, state government and health department, said the minister.

While there has been a delay in conducting college, university and CET (Common entrance test) exams, the minister announced that the new timetable for all exams will be declared again.

A six member committee comprising Mumbai University VC Suhas Pednekar, Pune University VC Dr Nitin Karmalkar, SNDT University VC Shashikala Vanzari, Kolhapur University VC Devanand Shinde, director of higher education Dhanraj Mane and director of technical education Abhay Wagh has been formed to study the feasibility of conducting exams and look for ways to avoid any academic loss.

The minister also asked universities to present report on the feasibility of deploying NSS students with the administration for relief and prevention work. Solapur University has already trained 27 students who had their parents’ consent and has also involved these students in various activities, said a statement by the minister. Samant welcomed the initiative by Mumbai University’s psychology department to begin online counselling services for students.

The board of examination and evaluation of Mumbai University, over a meet to discuss the schedule of pending examinations, have decided to postpone all exams till May 15. The date may even be extended depending on the situation, said officials.

