Wednesday, June 13, 2018
Maharashtra education department releases FYJC admission schedule after delay

This year, the FYJC admission process is online for six centres — Mumbai, Pune, Amravati, Nagpur, Nashik, Aurangabad.

By: Express News Service | Mumbai | Published: June 12, 2018 4:03:07 am
After a delay due to technical glitches and centralisation of the entire process, the Maharashtra education department released the schedule for admissions to the first-year junior colleges (FYJC) late Monday. A release by the department also stated that the second form will be opened on June 13 and the first allotment list will be declared on July 5.

“Earlier, it was only Mumbai and Pune region that were online and data from these two regions were on the servers. But now since there are so many centres, the quantum of data has increased as the number of students has increased. Handling this data is difficult and is taking time,” said the official.

Meanwhile, non-state board schools have begun their Class XI. “We are trying to announce the schedule in a couple of days. The first two rounds will be for students opting for bifocal courses,” he said.

