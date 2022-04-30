scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Saturday, April 30, 2022
Must Read

Maharashtra: Edu dept tells schools to give 15% fee discount to parents

The order has been sent to all education officers in Mumbai’s jurisdiction, which include Mumbai city/suburbs, Navi Mumbai,Thane, Raigad and Palghar. All local education officers have been asked to submit a compliance report of the same.

Written by Pallavi Smart | Mumbai |
Updated: April 30, 2022 11:20:20 am
The order comes in the wake of efforts by the Maharashtra Rajya Vidyarthi, Palak, Shikshak Mahasangha (Maharashtra State Students’, Parents’, Teachers Federation) which has been receiving grievance from parents that most schools have not complied with the fee relaxation announced by education minister in August 2021.

Parents of school-going children will finally get the 15 per cent discount in the fee structure that was announced during the pandemic. The office of Deputy Director of Education has asked schools to not only comply but also provide a compliance report.

Asking the schools to implement the 15 per cent discount announced by the state government in August 2021, the order by Deputy Director of Education, Mumbai, Sandeep Sangave earlier this week said, “If schools have not done so for the academic year 2021-22 as per the Government Resolution (GR) issued last year, then the additional amount should either be refunded or adjusted in the new academic year fee.”

The order has been sent to all education officers in Mumbai’s jurisdiction, which include Mumbai city/suburbs, Navi Mumbai,Thane, Raigad and Palghar. All local education officers have been asked to submit a compliance report of the same.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

The order comes in the wake of efforts by the Maharashtra Rajya Vidyarthi, Palak, Shikshak Mahasangha (Maharashtra State Students’, Parents’, Teachers Federation) which has been receiving grievance from parents that most schools have not complied with the fee relaxation announced by education minister in August 2021.

Best of Express Premium

Horoscope Today, April 30, 2022: Libra, Aries, Pisces and other signs — c...Premium
Horoscope Today, April 30, 2022: Libra, Aries, Pisces and other signs — c...
Swaminarayan sect conflict: Seer’s death has created ‘atmosphere of fear’...Premium
Swaminarayan sect conflict: Seer’s death has created ‘atmosphere of fear’...
Explained: How far could a ban on menthol cigarettes help reduce smoking ...Premium
Explained: How far could a ban on menthol cigarettes help reduce smoking ...
Placing semicon diplomacy at the heart of India’s foreign policyPremium
Placing semicon diplomacy at the heart of India’s foreign policy
More Premium Stories >>

🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access our in-depth reporting, explainers and opinions 🗞️

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Apr 30: Latest News

Advertisement