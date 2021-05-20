Maharashtra: DTE asks students seeking admission to technical courses to fill survey forms

A survey form has been made available on the website, www.dtemaharashtra.gov.in, stating that students should provide their names, contact details and indicate which courses they want to take admission for. (Representational)

The Directorate of Technical Education (DTE), Maharashtra, has opened up online forms for students who wish to take admission to technical courses after completing Class X, Class XII or Industrial Training Institute diplomas. Since board exams have been cancelled for Class X and dates for Class XII exams for the 2020-2021 batch have not been declared yet, the DTE is considering conducting a central entrance test for admissions.

A survey form has been made available on the website, http://www.dtemaharashtra.gov.in, stating that students should provide their names, contact details and indicate which courses they want to take admission for. The DTE conducts admissions to courses like first-year polytechnic, Diploma in Pharmacy, Diploma in Hotel Management and Catering Technology, Diploma in Surface Coating Technology, and direct second-year post SSC diploma.

Meanwhile, in another circular issued by Abhay Wagh, state director of DTE, students have been advised to keep all documents such as caste certificate, tribe validity certificate, non-creamy layer certificate, domicile certificate, income certificate, EWS documents as well as any other documents or certificates ready, which are needed for verification at the time of admission.