Maharashtra: DD Sahyadri to air televised lectures for school students from July 20

DD Sahyadri (Source: doordarshan.gov.in) DD Sahyadri (Source: doordarshan.gov.in)

With no clarity on when schools can reopen after they closed on March 14, in order to strengthen emergency measures being put into place as a new academic year begins, Pune-based MKCL Knowledge Foundation will launch televised lectures for Marathi-medium students of Classes I to VIII from state board schools.

The educational programming, titled TiliMili, will be a series of 30-minute lectures on Doordarshan’s Sahyadri channel from Monday to Saturday, starting at 7.30 am with Class VIII and progressing to lower classes until the 12.30 pm episode for Class I students.

Starting on July 20, the series will air for 10 consecutive weeks until September 26. For now, TiliMili comprises 480 episodes, or 60 lectures each for the eight classes.

The lectures, based on Balbharati series of textbooks, will cover the first semester syllabus and have been developed in association with Grammangal, other organisations that have worked in the field of school education, and other experts, said officials at MKCL Knowledge Foundation. Pune-based Grammangal has worked extensively on developing and implementing teaching-learning methodologies with a focus on stress-free and joyful learning experiences for children.

Vivek Sawant, chief mentor of Maharashtra Knowledge Corporation Ltd (MKCL), said in a statement that while the Tilimili series was useful as it could be watched by parents alongside students on home television sets or with neighbours, the episodes will also feature enthusiastic individuals voluntarily helping students with their studies in different colonies, villages or neighbourhoods. “Therefore, in many places, such assistance for education in colonies, slums, and mohallas could get a boost,” he said.

