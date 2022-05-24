Maharashtra: Covid cases in ongoing offline exam cause panic at GLC

Amid ongoing offline exams, three Covid positive cases are detected at the Government Law College (GLC). This has caused panic among other students as few papers are still remaining. The college administration has started implementing Covid protocol again and face-masks are mandatory.

The information came to light on Saturday when the administration of the college was alerted about three students- all-girls testing positive for Covid. While these students are undergoing treatment, the ongoing exam will be continued as it is for a remaining couple of papers.

The entire college was sanitised and the administration has decided to strictly follow Covid protocol on campus. The face-mask mandate is back on campus. While the administration has taken all required steps, there is panic among students, “especially those who shared the exam hall with the affected students. However with only one paper remaining; students want to focus on the exam,” shared a student requesting anonymity.