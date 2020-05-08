Maharashtra colleges to hold exams in July, only for final year students: Uday Samant

The scheduled will be announced within a few days (Representational image) The scheduled will be announced within a few days (Representational image)

Due to the ongoing nation-wide lockdown, exams will be held only for the final-semester students of both graduate and postgraduate courses this year. These exams will be conducted in July, as per the guidelines of the University Grants Commission (UGC).

The exams are to be held by the state universities between July 1-30 following social distancing rules for the nearly eight lakh final year students across the state.

All other students in previous years would be promoted based on the marks of the previous semesters and grades obtained in the current one including internal assessment. Announced Maharashtra higher and technical education minister Uday Samant on Friday afternoon.

Students who fail even after applying grading pattern will still be promoted and given a chance to clear papers in the next term. Similarly, students unhappy with their grades will also get a chance at grade improvement. Also, students who get ATKT will have to clear the subjects within three months of the next academic semester beginning.

A committee of six members had been set up to review the situation. The committee submitted its report on May 6. The report was discussed with Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and governor, after which the decision was announced.

The committee included Mumbai University vice-chancellor (VC) Suhas Pednekar, Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) VC Nitin Karmalkar, SNDT University’s VC Sashikala Wanjari, Kolhapur’s Shivaji University VC Devanad Shinde, Technical education director Abhay Wagh, higher education director Dhanraj Mane.

Samant also said that universities will notify students of the timetable within two days. He also said that the attendance of students during the lockdown would be considered as a present.

