Maharashtra college entrance exam MHT CET to be held from October 1

The State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra will conduct Common Entrance Test (CET) from October 1. In an official notice, the cell said, “After receiving official permission to conduct CET and announcement of dates for CET from the Higher and Technical Education Department, CET Cell is announcing the revised dates of MHT CET 2020.”

The exam for physics, chemistry, and biology will be held on October 1, 2, and 4 to 9 and for physics chemistry, and mathematics (PCM), the exam will be held from October 12-18 and 19-20, as per the official notice. The detailed schedule and link for downloading the admit card will be available at mahace.org soon.

The college entrance exam will be divided in three papers, with a total of 250 questions. From this year onwards, students will be asked questions from class 11 syllabus along with class 12. More than 6 lakh candidates have registered for the entrance tests, which decide admissions to 14 technical and professional courses. MHT-CET 2020 was to take place in April but was postponed because of the pandemic.

On clearing exams, candidates will have to appear for counselling rounds. During counselling, students will have to choose their college and course of choice. Based on both choice and merit, students will be given seats in Maharastra-based colleges.

Last year, Nanded’s Adarsh Mukund Abhange (from SC quota) scored 100 percentile in physics-chemistry-maths (PCM), whereas Solapur’s Vinayak Mukund Godbole (open category) scored 100 percentile in physics-chemistry-biology (PCB).

Like JEE, for MHT CET too candidates will be given percentile scores. Percentile scores are calculated on the basis of the relative performance of all those who appear for the examination. A percentile score indicates the percentage of candidates that have scored below their particular score in the examination

